The Greek Tribeca Festival celebrates the ten with ribbons and cultural activities

During his conclusion, this weekend, Tribeca Film Festival yields greeting a Juneteenth, Today Freedom from slavery On United State And you will do this with a series of MoviesAnd the cultural activities s talks where to share African Americans in Cinema.

On the occasion of this holiday, Tribeca It will show 10 short films From African American directors, aborigines or others Ethnic minorities inside the program rising voices (voices rise) as well as four documentaries out of four African American female directors, among other tapes.

You can visit: Disney released an album honoring the African American community and celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States

As part of honoring this date on which it was made abolition of slavery in state Texas It has been celebrated ever since June 19, 1865, create a festival Award To get to know the voices defending Social Justice And that this year signed on writer and activist from New York, Stacy Abrams.

“This year’s inaugural laureate is Stacey Abrams for her outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to fighting injustice through her work as a political leader, voting rights activist and novelist,” the festival said in a statement.

Juneteenth, the date of 1865 in which a Union general, Gordon Granger, of Texas read a federal order declaring freedom SlavesTwo and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The competition identified several conversations with creators, artists, and activists African Americans To address the existence of community filmmakers or the history of slavery through films and the role of filmmakers, among others.

It may interest you: Chanel has teamed up with Pharrell Williams to launch a mentorship program for Latin American and African entrepreneurs

During the festival, 66 films were shown, 54 of which were premiered in the world by “white talents”.

“I am proud that in June this year, as part of our business أعمال 20th AnniversaryOur programming is strong reflection from Amazing storytellers Which is deeply rooted in showing rich legacy From the African American experience, which culminated in the day Juneteenth‘, was highlighted in a statement by the co-director of TribecaAnd the Jane Rosenthal.

With information from EFE