The Haitian film “Frida” won the Santo Domingo International Film Festival

This content was published on Jan 31, 2022 – 00:38

Santo Domingo, January 30 (EFE). – “Frida”, directed by Haitian Jessica Genius, won on Sunday the main prize at the 14th edition of the International Film Festival of Santo Domingo, the prize for the opera prima for the novel. .

Frida, which was also mentioned at the Cannes Film Festival, is shot in creole and deals with young Haitians navigating between uncertainty and the will to move forward in the midst of a deep political and socioeconomic crisis.

The Mexican film “Sin Sinas”, the debut film by Fernanda Valades, was awarded in the same category with a special mention.

The award for best documentary film went to “Map of Latin American Dreams” by Martin Weber, and the best short film was “The Name of the Son” by Argentine Martina Matskin.

Dominican Hans García, director of “The Other Fight”, has received the first recognition for “Rigoberto López”, which will be given each year of this edition, in honor of the eminent Cuban director and author of several documentaries of notable importance. In Cuban cinematography.

The Santo Domingo World Festival, which returned this year after the 2021 edition was canceled due to the pandemic, presented a selection of more than 90 feature documentaries from January 24-30, in a version to which Chile was a guest country. EFE

mp/gcf

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.