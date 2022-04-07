The Haitian film “Frida” won the Santo Domingo International Film Festival

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter
This content was published on Jan 31, 2022 – 00:38

Santo Domingo, January 30 (EFE). – “Frida”, directed by Haitian Jessica Genius, won on Sunday the main prize at the 14th edition of the International Film Festival of Santo Domingo, the prize for the opera prima for the novel. .

Frida, which was also mentioned at the Cannes Film Festival, is shot in creole and deals with young Haitians navigating between uncertainty and the will to move forward in the midst of a deep political and socioeconomic crisis.

The Mexican film “Sin Sinas”, the debut film by Fernanda Valades, was awarded in the same category with a special mention.

The award for best documentary film went to “Map of Latin American Dreams” by Martin Weber, and the best short film was “The Name of the Son” by Argentine Martina Matskin.

Dominican Hans García, director of “The Other Fight”, has received the first recognition for “Rigoberto López”, which will be given each year of this edition, in honor of the eminent Cuban director and author of several documentaries of notable importance. In Cuban cinematography.

The Santo Domingo World Festival, which returned this year after the 2021 edition was canceled due to the pandemic, presented a selection of more than 90 feature documentaries from January 24-30, in a version to which Chile was a guest country. EFE

mp/gcf

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.

More Stories

Spaniard Carlos Sora says watching movies on a mobile phone is an ‘insult’

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The director of The Squid Game surprises with his new intentions for the second season | entertainment

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter

F1 defends Drive to Survive 4 has gone further

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

It costs 2.3 million euros and has a cinema

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Guillermo del Toro navigates one beauty another in 2022

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘Demon House’: The new horror movie coming to Netflix that you can’t miss

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

63% of the country’s remittances came from the United States.

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Haitian film “Frida” won the Santo Domingo International Film Festival

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Is vanilla the most beautiful scent in the world? Explaining Science – El Sol de México

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Oscar Valdez warns Canelo Alvarez over his fight with Bevol: ‘It’s dangerous’

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp, you will not be able to forward the same message to multiple groups

2 hours ago Leo Adkins