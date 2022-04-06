Spaniard Carlos Sora says watching movies on a mobile phone is an ‘insult’

This content was published on Oct 04, 2021 – 22:56

Guadalajara (Mexico), October 4 (EFE). – Spanish director Carlos Saura demonstrated himself this Monday against the fact that films can be viewed through a mobile phone, a practice he described as an “insult” to cinema, during his tenure. A visit to the International Film Festival in Guadalajara (Western Mexico).

“One of the big problems we have is that I’ve seen that they are watching a movie with a cell phone which seems insulting to me; and another insult is that they cut the movies off with advertisements, it’s a disaster,” he said. Press Conference.

Sora (Huesca, 1932) is one of the luminaries of the festival in which his film “El rey de todo el mundo”, which presents the folklore of this country and is almost entirely shot in Mexico, will be shown for the first time.

The director spoke out loud as he took into account that the aesthetic proposition and months-planned production details of a film are lost when viewed on a small screen, as in his last film collaborating with the Italian cinematographer. Vittorio Storaro.

“You can’t watch this movie on a small or medium screen, you have to watch it big because it’s designed for that, and because it has such a great sound, we have taken care of so many details and it’s so unfortunate that it all goes to hell. I’m so angry about this issue.”

Digitization

He praised filmmakers who can shoot a documentary or short film using the digital technology provided by a mobile phone, but emphasized that the “problem” was that cinema remained among the video-on-demand platforms.

“The process of digital transformation has made filmmaking a lot easier. Today anyone who has any camera or with two or three actors or friends can make a great movie, the problem is who sees those movies, (…) cinema is now within easy reach of powerful platforms And very powerful televisions, that’s a problem.”

The premiere of “El rey de todo el mundo” will be part of the festival’s celebrations as part of the 36th edition of the festival, which runs until October 9, with Guatemala as the guest of honour.

Saura confirmed that this film is one of his favorite films and is distinguished from more than 20 documentaries that focus on music because it sought to adapt the rhythms of Mexican folklore to the story starring Mexicans Ana de la Reguera and Manuel Garcia Rulfo, which also has the participation of international dancer Isaac Hernandez.

“We and the musicians Carlos Rivera and Alfonso Aguilar have tried to renew the rhythms and adapt them to our history, because in this film something is told, before anything of my musicals are told, they are musicals in their purest form, almost documentaries,” he explained. .

Music

He added that the film turned into a “creative and imaginative musical” that allowed more freedom in presenting scenes on the screen.

The duet with Storaro was essential for Sora to be able to show the color of Mexican culture and folklore that at some point became the heroes of history.

“I’ve worked with him in like seven films and he’s amazing. I’ve never worked with anyone with such speed and intelligence, the deep friendship and understanding that we have,” Saura said.

The film’s producer, Eusebio Pasha, announced that after its premiere in Guadalajara, the film will screen at Valladolid International Film Week at the end of October, then travel to Estonia, India, Cairo, the United States and other festivals.

The Guadalajara International Film Festival will run until October 9 with 100 screenings of fiction, documentaries, animated shorts and feature films, as well as topics related to sexual diversity vying for the Mezcal, Maguey and Rigo Mora Awards. EFE

