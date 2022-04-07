The simple trick to save money on Netflix, HBO or Disney subscriptions that hardly anyone uses | entertainment

Since Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Prime Video have lived with us, the money spent on streaming entertainment services has skyrocketed. With four of the most popular platforms, the monthly cost can be as high as 40 euros, giving an annual amount of close to 500 euros. So you can save some money.

To save a few hundred euros per month, we have to get rid of the idea that you have to pay to contract all the streaming services at the same time. This is not necessary and unsubscribing is as easy as pressing a button.

In the old days of using cable and pay TV, you had to call the company and ask them to cancel the service, now it’s as simple as clicking unsubscribe, and when you want to go back, you click Subscribe. All this takes a few seconds.

Well, the way to save money in the age of live streaming is to cancel all your services now. Today literally, in one. Then, take the service you’re using now again because there’s a streak you like so much or you’re halfway there.

Let’s face it, not everyone has something to look at right now. The vast majority of people don’t watch content on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max every day.

For this reason, what they recommend is: Month by month, let’s choose the series that interests us or the first shows that hit the platforms and choose the service This is the most attractive content according to our preferences.

Another solution that people try: share the password. A large number of people do this in the United States, According to new data from the Leichtman Research Group.



Disney+ continues to release news, as does its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

This study says so A third of US Netflix subscribers share their login credentials with someone else, Which is a huge headache for the company, as you’ll see now.

Netflix password sharing has become such a serious problem that the streaming company has launched a pilot project to address the problem. Target? See if you can squeeze money from as many users as possible.

Meanwhile, password sharing is just as legal and legal as any other method, so it’s not a bad idea if you’re looking to save a few euros at the end of the year.