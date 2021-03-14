The harsh photos of how lightning strikes four people, completely falling down

19 mins ago Sharon Hanson

In the video above, from The pictures are pretty harsh You can see the moment a security camera captures how four men take refuge from a thunderstorm Under a tree in India. At some point, lightning strikes the bush directly and strikes all four of them.

Other cases

Although rare, this case was not a solo event in August of last year. 9 children died After, after Lightning strikes them When they were playing a soccer match in Uganda. Minors, between the ages of 13 and 15, were surprised by an electric storm when they practiced the sport in the northwestern city of Arua.

The security cameras were also registered in August 2019 the moment in which Lightning struck the man’s side Who was walking to his car carrying an umbrella. It happened in Horry County, South Carolina, and protagonist Romulus McConnell later claimed to have felt a tremor when he was struck by lightning: “I saw the light. I tried to get out of there like a ‘road driver.’ I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. It was crazy.” Although not taking any damage, the man guarantees that he will never come out again during the storm.

How do we protect ourselves

Therefore, it is important to note this We should never take cover under trees. Its danger lies in the fact that they act as lightning rods. The safest thing, if we are on the street, is to stay in a vehicle with its windows closed.

