Sailing ends its worst week with plans and complaints about tampering and leaking private audio equipment Sports

The worst week of Spanish rowing ended on Sunday in Trasona (Asturias) with only four of the six players on the team (Saúl Craviotto, Marcus Cooper, Carlos Arévalo, Rodrigo Germade). Carlos Arevalo won again the K1-200s ahead of the Craviotto, Cooper and Germade. Carlos Garrott and Christian Toro weren’t there. Both confirmed their presence on Friday at Mail To the union. On Saturday evening, however, they warned that they would not go to the Trasona racecourse. They are still on medical leave. Toro decides to reverse while in the car on his way to Trasona after speaking with his psychiatrist. After the tests on Sunday, the federation said in a statement on Friday that it would prepare a selection and reporting report for K4 ownership, one of the medal options at the Tokyo Games. The choice is now tinderbox.

The internal process of selecting the K1-200 and K4-500 to compete in the Tokyo Olympics began on Thursday the fourth and was supposed to be completed on the eleventh. And it continued in the midst of a storm caused by allegations of futility by Carlos Garot and former Confederation President Juan Roman Mangas. Garrote confirms that in the first set of planned tours for the K4-500 his teammates were slowering with him on the boat to pull him off the games. The companions he refers to are Cravotto, Arevalo, and Toro; He himself chose them as one of three possible combinations of K4-500. When asked in his day who he wanted to argue with, he picked these three buddies and refused to share a boat with Marcus Cooper. He said, “I don’t trust him.”

The other two boats consist of the Craviotto-Cooper-Arévalo-Toro and the Craviotto-Cooper-Arévalo-Germade (the boat that was the world runner-up in 2019 in Szeged, the last World Cup to be contested). Of the six planned runs (a round that wins two will be selected for competition in games) only four have been played. Garrote and Toro filed a medical release Tuesday and halted the selection process amid allegations of fraud.

On Sunday, the federation decided to compete behind closed doors to prevent another media circus like this week. The tests were suspended for 10 days, resumed for one day, and again suspended. There were 10 days there was a visit to the emergency room due to a nervous breakdown (which Garot had, according to Touro, who accompanied him to the hospital), medical leave, complaints to the Supreme Council of Sports (CSD), leakage of audios, writings and private lawsuits by the coach’s attorney Miguel Garcia and Sail Craviotto, captain of the national team and his brigade holder, at the Games Opening Ceremony that begins on July 23.

On Thursday, 4 Carlos Arévalo won the two jogs slated to pick the rower that will compete in the K1-200. Spain has classified eight boats for four tests, but in these games, the International Olympic Committee places them in six, so the federation had to make some in-house selections to make two stops in the K1-200 and K4-.500 tests. The level of Spanish rowing is so high that they had to organize some of them Trials Like world powers (the United States in swimming or athletics, for example).

Arévalo, who was disqualified in 2016 from the Rio Games after losing the internal selections of the K2-200, won the two tests that began Thursday 4, ahead of Saúl Craviotto and the rest of his teammates (Carlos Garrott, Christian Toro – the speed specialists – and Marcus Cooper and Rodrigo) Germad – Specialists for Longer Spaces). The only option Garrote y Toro had, like the rest, to participate in the Tokyo Games was to take a place in the K4-500. The times the federation agreed not to go public like those in previous years – which the contestants weren’t even aware of – appeared to be published to the surprise of their coach, Miguel Garcia. The 3.8-second lead K4-500 won from Craviotto-Cooper-Arévalo-Germade led the coach’s first round of shots to call in the athletes to see what happened in the tests, if cold affected, water and track stiffness, muscle activation, etc. It is a type of meeting usually held to analyze time lags and professional circumstances; But this time it turned into a game of leaks and accusations of manipulation before it started.

Garrote hinted that the tests were rigged and that his teammates slowed him down on the boat to slow him down and keep him out of the game. On the same day he finished printing, he said that the internal selection process would be “fair and legal” and celebrated that day “everyone went home convinced that they did not leave even a speck of the reserve forces.” Four days later (on Monday) he sent a WhatsApp message to some journalists saying that the selection process had been interfered with and tried to convince Toro that his colleagues were hurting them. If you go out tomorrow [el día que le tocaba la segunda tirada]According to one of the witnesses, he said, “You accept defeat, if you do not go out, it is proven that they robbed us.”

After canceling the tests on Tuesday, the federation decided that the tests would continue, and that the launching boat was supposed to be chosen this week for the games, which had only four and a half months left. However, only one roll was made. Those of the Craviotto-Cooper-Arévalo-Germade, those that took the first test at the best time. They are the only ones, despite previous tensions and despite spending nights without taking their eyes like the rest of the team, who appeared at the starting line. Garrote and Toro sent out medical victims who assured that they could not compete due to the stress condition and because they weren’t mentally or physically fit to perform. Meanwhile, the Fluvial Club of Vigo, to which Toro is affiliated, sent a report to the CSD with an analysis of testing times and a letter to the federation with a formal complaint about the selection process.

Lack of respect and threats

The Federation announced on Friday afternoon that on Sunday there will be neighbors from the K1-200 and that after these tests it will prepare a report for the selection of the K4-500 given that the preparation for games has been sufficiently interrupted. The K4-500 tests suspended due to Toro and Garrote’s medical losses will not be repeated. Tests can’t be done normally after a week’s buildup of tensions, tampering accusations, and leaks of private conversations recorded secretly in the corridors of Trasona Technology Center and in meetings with the technician. Even Craviotto’s lawyers intervened, warning Garrote in writing that it was a crime to publish these phonetics. Garrote’s goal, according to some in the national team, is specifically to prolong operations in order to challenge her. If the assembly of the new president, Pedro Pablo Barrios, does not approve the budgets on Sunday, everything may come to a halt again.

The tensions that have accompanied selectivity since the K4-500, led by Craviotto, won the global silver medal in Szeged, suddenly exploded on Monday, turning the team into a powder keg. Witnesses attending coach Miguel Garcia’s meetings with the six rowing, reported that they heard disrespect and threats.

