The HomePod mini appeared in the Evan Blass leak

30 mins ago Cynthia Porter

We continue to have leaks from Evan Blass. In this case, the well-known leak offers us images of a futuristic HomePod mini showing an intriguing circular design. With this nomination The launch of this new version of the HomePod family has also been ‘confirmed’.

Same colors and new design

In the entrance in website Evan Blass has just leaked a futuristic HomePod mini design. This new member of the HomePod family comes in the same colors as the original and A complete redesign of shape and size.

In the absence of a scale indicating the size of the new device and based on its top, where we see a representation of the Siri interface, we can venture, assuming About a third of the size of current HomePods.

We do not know what the technical characteristics of this new device are, but judging by the experience that Apple has developed in the field of audio in recent years, we can place high hopes. As for the pricing for these headphones, according to Mark Gorman on a podcast Appellants We’ll talk about roughly $ 100.

This is how all iPhone 12 models and their black, blue, green, red and white colors look after a leak from Evan Blass

For now, we’ll have to wait for the event to begin at 7:00 PM today to see new details and pricing for these new HomePod mini devices, but the afternoons are clearly going to be a lot more enjoyable than we expected. At Applesfera, we have prepared a live coverage for you so that you are always up to date with all the details.

More Stories

Documents from a new movie about the difficult situation of migrants who have to wait for asylum procedures in Mexico

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

WandaVision | Bridgerton: Disney + had a bigger audience than Netflix January 2021 | spoiler

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Justice orders the lifting of the siege on the home of the opposition, Bobby Wayne | Scientist

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

At least 46 killed in an attack by Ugandan rebels in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo | Scientist

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Ugandan court orders release of house arrest

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix presented the trailer for Who Killed Sara? , The series written by José Ignacio, “Chascas” Valenzuela

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Kenya

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

The HomePod mini appeared in the Evan Blass leak

30 mins ago Cynthia Porter

An alleged meteor exploding in Venezuela and shaking

36 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mummies: An ancient Egyptian guide that contains new secrets of embalming – science – life

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Fans wonder about the leaked silhouettes of the legends of Pokémon: Arceus – Nintenderos

4 hours ago Leo Adkins