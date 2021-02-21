The Last Kingdom: This is Uhtred actor’s new movie that fans have not seen

Historical drama, The Last Kingdom, is currently producing its fifth season which could come to Netflix anytime in 2021. The drama, which has been on hold for nearly a year, tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, performed by Alexander Dreymon, the actor who recently launched his new movie that perhaps Fans haven’t seen it.

For four seasons, broadcast platform Netflix It brought historical drama to fan screens The last kingdom, The series currently maintaining its fifth installment in production.

Alexander Drymon is best known for his role as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom.

The Last Kingdom is a Netflix historical drama based on the novel series Saxon storiesMade by Alexander Drymon With his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg.

As all fans know, Alexander Drymon has become known for playing Uhtred of Bebbanburg since the first season of The Last Kingdom, and has become a well-known actor with a huge fan base around the world.

While Dreymon was sticking to his role as Uhtred in The Last Kingdom, the actor worked on other productions and just released his new movie called ‘Horizon line ‘, together Alison Williams.

Promotional Trailer for Horizon Line Championship Alexander Drymon

Alexander Drymon appeared in the trailer for the new movie “Horizon Line” by STXfilms, which opened on November 6, 2020 in Sweden and the United States on January 12, 2021.

Horizon Line is a Swedish-born adventure movie of 2020 directed by Mikael Marcimaine. Alongside Alexander Drymon and Williams, he also accompanies them Keith David.

The film tells the story of a survival between two ex-boyfriends, Sarah and Jackson. On board a single-engine Cessna, as they both face the terror at high altitude.

What appeared to be a routine 99-minute flight to a friend’s wedding on a tropical island turns into a battle for survival after the pilot suffers a heart attack. When flying over miles of the ocean, former lovers will have to weather the storm until they find a safe place to land the plane.