The little mouse piñatas was an exercise in freedom of expression: Yesenia Rojo

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Culiacan. without-. For a human rights complaint to be made, it must be against the actions of the authority and not the authority, and it denounces why? It was an exercise in freedom of expression.” Yesenia Rojo Carrizosa, the legal representative of People United AC.

This, after the statements of the director of tourism in Culiacan, Alma Elenes, where Sure He files a series of complaints about the use of his picture in a file piñata Of the rats that were displayed in a demonstration against Mayor Estrada Ferrero.

You can also read: Estrada Ferrero gave 2.3 million pesos to pastries due to “natural disasters”.

Yesenia Rojo Carrizosa asserted that those who referred to her, it was because they had very verifiable arguments, however, she said, if she thought it necessary to proceed to RuleWell, let the process begin.

“Let them start it, but point it directly, personalize it, because you can’t make a complaint without mentioning who you’re making, you’ll already know how to stand up for yourself” Indian.

Rojo Karizusa stated that she was the only one who expressed her dissatisfaction with being shown in this way.

“I asked to speak to the group and no one wanted to talk to her and then she came out to make those statements.”commented.

A few days ago, the municipal official indicated that the presence in a demonstration against the city council caused moral damage.

More Stories

Is it possible to predict premature births? science answers

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Strengthens the Department of Scientific Communication UMSNH

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘Mandy’ director returns to live-action sci-fi movie ‘Nekrokosm’

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Here’s what you should know – El Financiero

1 day ago Mia Thompson

puppy. There can be no sound economic and social policies without knowledge

2 days ago Mia Thompson

TecSalud “health4life” offers a space for integrative medicine

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Latinos and Spaniards dream of winning an Oscar

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The little mouse piñatas was an exercise in freedom of expression: Yesenia Rojo

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Olympia traveled to the United States with all his offensive power to face the El Salvador Eagle

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp starts letting you send files up to 2GB

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Viral: Heavy prank at funeral home ends badly | News from Mexico

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring