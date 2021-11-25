The Marvel Studios movie “Black Widow” is shown on a 270-degree widescreen ScreenX

You can also experience the multi-sensory CJ 4DPLEX movie in 4DX format

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX, the global leader in production of premium movie formats and cinema technologies, along with The Walt Disney Company, today announced the release of Marvel Studios’ epic action movie “Black Widow” via ScreenX. The world’s first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree panoramic movie viewing experience.

The movie “Black Widow” is being shown for the first time today by more than 359 ScreenX displays worldwide and more 63 Screens in North America have Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Cinepolis, and CGV Cinemas.

“Black Widow” on ScreenX will zoom in on specially selected footage from the film on the left and right side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended images that naturally fill their peripheral vision. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Disney, Marvel Studios, and directors to ensure the highest quality film and selection of key scenes and exclusive images for the ScreenX release. ScreenX immerses you in the story on the home screen and immerses you in a virtual reality-like environment in cinematic HD resolution.

‘Black Widow’ will also be available through the innovative multi-sensory 4DX experience in more than one 773 Screens around the world and more 49 Screens in North America have Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theater and CGV Cinemas. The 4DX movie will include more than 20 different animation and environmental effects, which will enhance the movement and bring the audience closer to the story on screen.

“The thrill of going to the movies is back with ‘Black Widow’, and CJ 4DPLEX has created two amazing and unique ways for fans to experience this movie in theaters,” he explained. Don SavantCEO and President of CJ 4DPLEX America. “We are excited to be working with the teams at Disney and Marvel Studios to share this epic movie on the big screen, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to our theaters to begin the global release of the movie in the immersive ScreenX. The format and our 4DX experience are multisensory,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. .

Previous collaborations with CJ 4DPLEX and The Walt Disney have included the successful global releases “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel” from Marvel Studios, as well as Disney’s “Mulan” on ScreenX and 4DX formats.

Tickets can be purchased online or at your local cinema.

Acerca de “BLACK WIDOW”

In this spy thriller from Marvel Studios Black Widow, Natasha Romanov, also known as the Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Hunted by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must battle her history as a spy and the broken relationships it has left in its wake long before she becomes an avenger. Scarlett Johansson She resumes her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Boge lead Yelena interpretation, David Harbour Interpretation of Alexei / The Red Ranger y Rachel Weisz Melina plays.

Directed by Kate Shortland and produced by Kevin FeigeBlack Widow – the first Phase 4 movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – arrives in US cinemas today.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading next-generation film technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created pioneering film technologies for use in cinemas around the world including ‘ScreenX’, ‘4DX’ and ‘4DX Screen’ for consumers to experience movies in ways that could not be enjoyed before.

CJ 4DPLEX is part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment centers CJ CGV, the world’s fifth largest theater chain, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), which produced the Academy Awards®, Golden Globe® and SAG, winner of the “Parasites” “. CJ 4DPLEX was named the 2017 and 2019 Most Innovative Company of the Year in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology was recognized with Silver Award at Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communication-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-display cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By extending the image out of the frame onto the walls of the stage, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating an unparalleled immersive viewing experience. To date, there are more than 359 ScreenX ballrooms worldwide in 36 countries.

4DX provides viewers with a multi-sensory cinematic experience, allowing audiences to connect with the movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, smells and other special effects that enhance the images on screen. Each 4DX hall features motion-based seating synchronized with over 21 different effects and enhanced by a team of expert editors. To date, there are more than 773 4DX auditoriums worldwide, covering more than 67 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our premium Ultra immersive cinema technologies from ScreenX and 4DX within one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for viewers. To date, there are 36 4DXScreens installed worldwide.

