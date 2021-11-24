Season 4 will be shown for free on Pluto TV after leaving Netflix… and premiering already!

57 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Surprise and the end of the drama! Last week we noted with concern how on the eve of the season 4 premiere of ‘Star Trek: DiscoveryFiction left its home in Spain and outside the US (Netflix), leaving us orphans fans of the series, especially with the possibility that until 2022 we won’t be able to watch these new episodes.

Well, luckily it won’t be long since then Pluto TV, the free streaming platform ViacomCBS has announced that it will premiere this fourth season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Friday, November 26th at 9:00 pm on your science fiction channel. It will be broadcast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

So the first two episodes of the season will air on Friday. Unless indicated, given the linear nature of the platform, if it can also be seen on demand or if there is an option for an original or dubbed version.

Pluto and Paramount + Hand in Hand

This will be in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Spain. This Friday will also be shown on Paramount+ in the regions where it’s already available (Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay, and Venezuela).

according to Star Trek Official Website, the decision is being made in response to the noise the fan community has made about the situation, viewing it as a solution to this transition period before the platform’s global rollout (or SkyShowtime in relevant regions). Anyway, great news.

