The Matrix Resurrections was the most hacked movie of the past week

The Matrix Resurrections is released in theaters worldwide on December 22. And only a week later, an analysis echoed by Comic Book confirmed that it was The most pirated movie of the past week. The data is based on files downloaded via torrent and indicates 32.6 out of 10 most valuable. The James McTaigue-produced film tops the list, followed by Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (16%) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (12%).

It should be noted that The Matrix Resurrections is included in the catalog of HBO MAX in Latin America and the United States. This makes the movie a lot More vulnerable to penetration, because those only available in theaters are more than just begging when it comes to appearing on the network.





Resurrection Matrix: Everything you need to know

The official description provided by Warner Bros. Pictures that the film is a continuation of The Matrix (1999), where “reúne a Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss Like cinema icons Neo and Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper into the rabbit hole. A stunning new adventure with epic action, set in a familiar yet more challenging world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that is required to see The truth is to free your mind“.

On the other hand, we told you yesterday that both its producer James McTeigue and its director Lana Wachowski have one thing very clear: Right now there are no plans for a new installment.

The Matrix Resurrections was released on December 22 in theaters and is also part of a catalog HBO MAX in the United States and Latin America. In Spain, we still have to wait for their inclusion. If you haven’t seen it yet and would like an idea of ​​what you will find, feel free to read our review.

source | Character Book