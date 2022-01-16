The Ministry of Science spends 15,000 euros on a report accusing scientists of sexism

the Ministry of Science and Innovation He signed a small contract to finance the report A study on the situation of young researchers in Spain. Conclusions confirm the presence of masculinity in universities and laboratories throughout Spain. In the document, only 77 pages, it is indicated that there is Gender stereotypes and cases of sexual harassment that hinders the path of researchers.

OKDIARIO was also able to verify, Undersecretary of Science and Innovation, when he was still Peter Duke At the head of the Ministry, this assignment was developed through a subcontract for a total of 14.999 €. That is, without an open competition anyone can submit their bid. Only three bidders were invited and the lowest bid was selected.

The subject of the contract is: “Secondary contract to conduct a study on the situation of young researchers in Spain, including an analysis of The impact of the epidemic in Carrere.” This ruling was impetus from the observatory of women and the new science and innovation that was set up in the said ministry after the arrival of the PSOE to the government. The researchers who signed the report are from the Complutense University of Madrid and the University of Barcelona.

In the conclusions section they admit that “Spain is one of the countries at the head of the European Union in public policies to achieve effective gender equality, as well as in the areas of science, technology and innovation.” They recognize that “in the past thirteen years there has been significant progress in terms of regulations”. “However still There is room for improvement, especially with regard to effective equality and ending gender inequality in science,” they oppose.

The reasons behind this gap are manifold and complex. There are problems of gender bias and stereotypes, Discrimination, and sometimesand male energy networks, They are still rooted in the academic and scientific community,” they reprimand.

To prepare the study, they say, 5,606 people were surveyed, 61% of whom were women. In addition, six focus groups were developed that researched topics such as “talent attraction and retention; career research and development; evaluation criterion; good luck personal and family life and work; sexual harassment and sexual harassment. And the impact of Covid-19 on science and scientific activity.”

According to the study, Common opinion about races The sciences continue to influence the choice of studies for girls and young women in STEM fields. In addition, the document condemns “The gender bias behind inequality Between women and men in research, it occurs in appraisal, financing and contracting.” Likewise, work-life balance is another primary obstacle to scholarly careers and has a critical impact on the retention of female talent.

Responses to the questionnaire reveal that researchers have Lower levels of satisfaction than peers with respect to the research profession, unaffected by variables of age or number of responsible minors.

When asked if they thought it possible to earn a professor or research professor degree, men answered more than women that they “see this as possible”, while women answered that ‘They see it as almost impossible’ a greater percentage of them. consider that there “glass roof”. Only between 20% and 30% of women researchers make it to the top of the research career ladder. The same thing happens in decision-making positions, they say. Their approaches are not rated the same, they are being hurt.

They ensure that the women surveyed discover problems related to Unequal wages, hostile work environment, Sexual behaviors, clarity of scientific achievements, social pressure to climb positions and difficulty in promoting. On the contrary, the skeptical men asserted that these issues harmed them equally.

On the other hand, it maintains the presence of harassment cases. 14% of women say they have suffered. On the contrary, it is indicated that men do not detect these cases. Age increases the likelihood that they will answer that they have experienced this type of harassment. Women over the age of 35 were more likely to indicate that they had experienced it in the first person.

Finally, the report includes several recommendations. Among other things: “Attracting girls to science and breaking stereotypes. making female models visible; Elimination of situations that impede the development of a scientific career; setting standards for Bias-free evaluation Ensuring an equal, diversified and inclusive work environment; promoting reconciliation through shared corporate responsibility; As well as ensuring zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based harassment.