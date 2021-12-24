The national team raises the alarm in 2021

The year 2021 was not entirely good for the Mexican football team.

It started on March 27 with the smallest difference against Wales on European soil, which heralded a difficult year for Gerardo Martino & Sons, as well as important competitions such as the Nations League, Gold Cup and Champions League. Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 kick off.

In total, Tricolor played 24 matches in the year, between friendlies and officials, winning 13 of them, drawing five and losing six, however, In the official championship matches, the Tata team faced 16 matches, winning nine, drawing three and losing four.

As for friendlies, in 2021, Tre played eight matches, won four, drew twice and lost twice.

Mexico had everything to spend a good year by qualifying for two finals: the Nations League and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they faced their counterpart from the United States.

Gerardo Martino’s bad novel was about two backlashes that penetrated deeply, aroused skepticism in the popular voice and questioned the continuity of “Tata” in front of the tricolor.

In addition, in the qualifying rounds, the Mexican national team had a good move, and it seemed that it would classify Qatar 2022 by walking, but Doubts began in recent games, losing back-to-back matches to the United States and Canada who concluded the year with third place in the octagon final of the tournament. CONCACAF.

American customers

That was the last straw for the Mexican national team Of the six defeats he has incurred this year, three have been to his arch-rival in the region, the United States, all in official matches, The first in the Nations League final, which was decided in extra time, with a goal from Christian Pulisic (3-2).

In the Gold Cup, a team of substitutes from the United States won 1-0, also in overtime; But hardest hit was the Octagon, where he lost again 2-0 and Pulisic did his job again.

Outside the FIFA Top 10

As if losing the finals to the United States weren’t an inconvenience enough, Mexico’s 2021 national team is locked out of the top ten in the FIFA rankings.

In this year’s latest update, the world’s top football governing body released a list of the best teams in the world, where the tripartite It slipped to 14th place and the United States closed in 11th. Belgium took first place.

Quantity

24 Matches played by Mexico in 2021 in all competitions; He won 13, tied five and lost six.

Results

Tricolor in all competitions

friendly matches

  • Wales 1-0 Mexico
  • Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico
  • Mexico 2-1 Iceland
  • Mexico 0-0 Honduras
  • Mexico 3-0 Panama
  • Mexico 4-0 Nigeria
  • Mexico 2-3 Ecuador
  • Mexico 2-2 Chile

The League of Nations

  • Mexico 5-4 Costa Rica
  • USA 3-2 Mexico

gold cup

  • Mexico 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago
  • Guatemala 0-3 Mexico
  • Mexico 1-0 El Salvador
  • Mexico 3-0 Honduras
  • Mexico 2-1 Canada
  • USA 1-0 Mexico

hem

  • Mexico 2-1 Jamaica
  • Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico
  • Panama 1-1 Mexico
  • Mexico 1-1 Canada
  • Mexico 3-0 Honduras
  • El Salvador 0-2 Mexico
  • USA 2-0 Mexico
  • Canada 2-1 Mexico

