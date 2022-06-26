The Netflix documentary delving into the historical verdict in Roe v. Wade

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

a The US Supreme Court’s decision reversed the ruling in Roe v. Wade, which allowed abortion in the North American country. With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, the highest judicial body enables the country’s various states to decide what position to take regarding one of the debates that has taken the greatest power in the 21st century.

Once this decision became official, the four states that had already enacted activation laws, which would be activated in the event of this situation (namely Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, and South Dakota) banned access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy, thus a demonstration The importance of this issue to reach the right of decision-making for American women.

Threads

More Stories

Actress of the Month: Jojo Mbatha Ru

14 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Companies will cover IVE expenses for workers

22 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Elvis: When you open the CV in Mexico

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The first minutes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero; A punch of nostalgia that you’ll love

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Commission and the European Union launch an interactive film on the migration of Venezuelans to Ecuador

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

3 Most Watched NETFLIX Movies That Surprised Audiences in June

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Garay Sanatorium celebrates 70 years of holistic medicine

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

The second sports bulletin

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Hideo Kojima suspended one of his projects because of The Boys

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Commonwealth accepts the founding of Gabon and Togo

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Amazon Airbnb, Tesla, and Other Companies React to Legal Backtracking of Abortion in the US

6 hours ago Leland Griffith