The Netflix documentary delving into the historical verdict in Roe v. Wade

a The US Supreme Court’s decision reversed the ruling in Roe v. Wade, which allowed abortion in the North American country. With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, the highest judicial body enables the country’s various states to decide what position to take regarding one of the debates that has taken the greatest power in the 21st century.

Once this decision became official, the four states that had already enacted activation laws, which would be activated in the event of this situation (namely Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, and South Dakota) banned access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy, thus a demonstration The importance of this issue to reach the right of decision-making for American women.

Roe vs Wade Documentary

In order to know and understand the significance of this issue in the United States, there is a 2018 documentary available on Netflix. it’s about The Roe Case: Abortion in the United StatesA film that documents, through interviews and archival materials, the voices for and against the court’s 1973 decision. Abortion was defined as a private issue that should not be prohibited by states.

The case gave the general character to this debate

The documentary takes as neutral an attitude as possible (something it doesn’t always achieve) and thus Giving space to the various political and social actors who have had a discussion that continues to this day. In addition to the influences and pressures of various religious movements to prevent pregnancy interruption.

Another movie available that also deals with this topic is invisible From Paul GiorgiliAlso available on the platform. It is a subtle and powerful Argentine film that depicts a teenage girl who gets pregnant by a man who has another family and considers the possibility of an abortion before it is legalized in the country. A quiet drama that reminds us of the great 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days From Christian MungiuWinner of the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

