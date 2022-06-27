Who is the man from Entre Ríos who starred in ‘Claw’, the Adam Sandler movie that hit Netflix
According to critics, Claw is among the 50 best films released this year. Produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, the new Netflix movie project, which was launched a few days ago, is all the rage around the world and its relationship with the sport is very close.
This comedy-drama genre is about a talent scout with a bit of luck, who discovers a great basketball player in Spain and seeks to risk everything for everything, taking him to the United States, with the desire to be included in the NBA.
Other players in the game include Spaniard Juancho Hernan Gomez, Serbian Boban Marjanovic, Americans Aaron Gordon and Anthony Edwards and former stars Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, among others.
For the audience of Entre Ríos, it may be up to that point, yet another movie made by notable personalities. However, the oddity is that the film has an actor born in Paraná: Santiago Custer.
“Colo,” a basketball fanatic who practically grew up in Atlético Olympia, an entity that even had his father Alfredo as its president, staged a scene with Sandler.
The guy from Entre Rios also gave an account of his passion for Argentine basketball and presented the famous North American actor with the Marcelo Milancio jacket. Before immigrating to Palma de Mallorca, where he lives today, Coster spent a large part of his life in Cordoba, where the former base of Athena was shining.
In an interview with El Litoral, the guy from Parana expressed his feelings after this experience, reflecting the love he developed in basketball in the provincial capital against one of the most famous actors in recent years in Hollywood.
– How did you get this opportunity to professionally combine two of your great passions such as acting and basketball?
– First of all, the truth is that I feel happiness that does not enter my body … Being in Mallorca, I contacted many production companies, for a long time, already in Argentina, I had ventured into the world of theater and acting.
Here on the island there is a lot of shooting. In fact, I have had the opportunity to work as an additional assistant on commercials, series, and more. In this case, he applied at the time to a production company called Palma Pictures, associated with the film. It was then, from there, that the Garra Team Selection Manager called me. He invited me to some auditions and of course I went, although I didn’t know it was to do a one-on-one with Adam Sandler…when they told me I was going to shoot with him, I didn’t understand a thing!
Why the special gift you gave Sandler?
– I knew Adam Sandler is a basketball fan, and given how lucky I was to be a part of this shoot, I didn’t want this moment to go unnoticed.
From Cordoba he brought me a very special shirt to Spain, which was a gift from my father, who was a sports hero to me, like Milancio. So I thought: “This shirt, Adam is not going to get it anywhere…”. Days before the shooting arrived at the scene, they introduced me to him and I brought him Athena’s wrapped T-shirt. He greeted her warmly and showed his joy. We start the relationship in the best way!
We’ll continue talking later. He asked me what part of Spain I came from. I told him I’m from Argentina and he told me the movie he liked the most in our country is Son of the Bride… He told me he wanted to shoot it in the US and of course, I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to tell him to do it… But to call me!
– Now that the movie has been released, how do you feel?
The fact that I loved him and being a part of him fills me with pride. It also has a great staff, with NBA players, and great stars. Personally, I feel very happy. And as if everything I experienced about performing on this photoshoot was a little off, Milanesio found out that I had given Adam Sandler a T-shirt for him and through a colleague he had tried to reach out to me and had agreed to participate in a barbecue, upon my return to the country. Basketball drives me crazy and it all seems like a dream.
life and work
Santiago Custer was born in Paraná on September 8, 1984 and since 2003 he has lived in Córdoba until he emigrated four seasons ago to Palma de Mallorca.
The son of Alfredo and Anna, younger brother of Natalia and Cesar, he always had a great taste for basketball, a sport he developed during his childhood and adolescence at Olympia. Similarly, he also did various activities at Paraná Nautical Club and throughout his life, he reflected his football fanaticism as a racing fan.
He completed his primary studies at Escuela N° 161 República de Entre Ríos and secondary studies at Escuela de Comercio N° 1.
