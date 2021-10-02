The Netflix series was filmed at the Vcover Island premiere in October.

Victoria –

Netflix has announced that the TV series filmed on Vancouver Island will premiere on the platform this fall.

series, the so-called maid, based on the bestselling memoir, The maid: hard work, low pay, and a mother’s will to survive..

The show and book focus on the life of a single mother struggling to cope with poverty and homelessness in the United States.

The full 10-episode limited series will premiere on Netflix on October 1.

maid Filmed in the Greater Victoria area in late 2020 and early 2021, sometimes roads or recreation centers are closed for filming.

Netflix released the first trailer for the limited series on Monday.

maid It was one of many productions filmed in Greater Victoria this year.

Another high-profile project, filmed in Victoria in April, was an upcoming movie. American dreamer.

Star cast members, such as Peter Dinklagen and Danny Bowden, can be seen filming outside the British Columbia legislative building, which was the Brockton University movie.

date of publication American dreamer Not yet reported.