The Netflix series was filmed at the Vcover Island premiere in October.

11 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Victoria –

Netflix has announced that the TV series filmed on Vancouver Island will premiere on the platform this fall.

series, the so-called maid, based on the bestselling memoir, The maid: hard work, low pay, and a mother’s will to survive..

The show and book focus on the life of a single mother struggling to cope with poverty and homelessness in the United States.

The full 10-episode limited series will premiere on Netflix on October 1.

maid Filmed in the Greater Victoria area in late 2020 and early 2021, sometimes roads or recreation centers are closed for filming.

Netflix released the first trailer for the limited series on Monday.

maid It was one of many productions filmed in Greater Victoria this year.

Another high-profile project, filmed in Victoria in April, was an upcoming movie. American dreamer.

Star cast members, such as Peter Dinklagen and Danny Bowden, can be seen filming outside the British Columbia legislative building, which was the Brockton University movie.

date of publication American dreamer Not yet reported.

More Stories

“We are not just entertainment, we are human”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Camille Vicente Fernandez will be in the Netflix series

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

These are the countries that will receive Afghan refugees – El Financiero

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Amnesty International condemns the Ugandan government’s suspension of 54 NGOs

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

James Bond brings together Hollywood and the British royal family

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

hard disk | Mexico for the fight against the environment – El Sol de México

1 min ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus: How to download the new version and what it offers to its users

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

What are they and what place does CdMx occupy?

4 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Casado will offer to close the lines in Valencia, with Ayuso as the protagonist this Saturday after landing from the United States

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

$866.1 million in transfers from the United States to support the economy

9 mins ago Mia Thompson