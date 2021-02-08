The opposition leader is confronted by the police in Uganda

14 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Police in Uganda confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobby Wayne on Thursday during a press conference, and Wayne said officers fired tear gas and bullets as they pounced on his car.

Reporters in attendance saw a police officer remove Wayne from the car while the latter claimed he had not violated any law.

He said they would not even allow me to park on the side of the street. Please do not embarrass the country. In the end, he was allowed to finish his session with the press and leave the site. Wayne spent the day of the campaign, during which he said 23 members of his team had been arrested.

The singer and the leader of the opposition announced that he had requested the International Criminal Court to investigate accusations of torture and other human rights violations in the African country before the elections that will be held next week. The court receives hundreds of these requests from all over the world every year.

Wayne, 38, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has sparked the imagination of many in Africa with his campaign to defeat President Yoweri Museveni, who deployed the army to block what he says are opposition efforts to stir civil unrest to oust him.

Wayne and other opposition figures described Museveni, 76, as a dictator. The singer told reporters that many atrocities were being committed on Museveni’s orders.

Government representatives did not immediately comment.

Wayne, who has been arrested several times on various charges but has not been convicted, now says his life is in danger. On his election campaign, he wore a bulletproof vest and helmet.

More Stories

Alvaro Vidalgo, White Bishop at Solari Chess in America

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

unbelievable! A dwarf giraffe is found in Uganda

22 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Jodi Foster: “Guantánamo is inhuman, not what the United States stands for as a country.” Mauritanian

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Bloody start of the presidential election campaign in Uganda, killing 37 people

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The series with Kevin Costner will have an introduction on Paramount + to tell the origins of the Dutton family

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Chinese CGTN TV, ruled out in the UK due to “Communist Party takeover”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The first female doctor to change the face of women’s healthcare

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to mute a video before sending it

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Denied enrollment in American Catholic schools | the world

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Money makes money”: To the beat of rap music, Ugandan society is looking for investors

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Alvaro Vidalgo, White Bishop at Solari Chess in America

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter