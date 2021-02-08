The opposition leader is confronted by the police in Uganda

Police in Uganda confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobby Wayne on Thursday during a press conference, and Wayne said officers fired tear gas and bullets as they pounced on his car.

Reporters in attendance saw a police officer remove Wayne from the car while the latter claimed he had not violated any law.

He said they would not even allow me to park on the side of the street. Please do not embarrass the country. In the end, he was allowed to finish his session with the press and leave the site. Wayne spent the day of the campaign, during which he said 23 members of his team had been arrested.

The singer and the leader of the opposition announced that he had requested the International Criminal Court to investigate accusations of torture and other human rights violations in the African country before the elections that will be held next week. The court receives hundreds of these requests from all over the world every year.

Wayne, 38, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has sparked the imagination of many in Africa with his campaign to defeat President Yoweri Museveni, who deployed the army to block what he says are opposition efforts to stir civil unrest to oust him.

Wayne and other opposition figures described Museveni, 76, as a dictator. The singer told reporters that many atrocities were being committed on Museveni’s orders.

Government representatives did not immediately comment.

Wayne, who has been arrested several times on various charges but has not been convicted, now says his life is in danger. On his election campaign, he wore a bulletproof vest and helmet.