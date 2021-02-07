unbelievable! A dwarf giraffe is found in Uganda

22 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Masindi, Uganda.It took scientists at least six years to reveal a discovery that left them completely amazed.

These are dwarf giraffes, yes, dwarf giraffes. They are about three meters in length, with slender legs and high necks, and were first noticed in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda in 2015.

Conservation Science Fellow from the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Smithsonian Institute of Biology, Michael Brown – With his team – they were able to observe this dwarf species.

Neck giraffe nicknamed Gimli, She was remarkably tall, but her legs were not.

This left everyone speechless, but three years later, the 2.5-meter-high Angolan giraffe, nicknamed Nigel She found she lives on a private farm in central Namibia.

Illness

Dwarfism, known as skeletal dysplasia, affects bone growth and often leads to short stature, according to the scientists who conducted the tests.

It is extremely rare for this disease to occur in wild animals However, it is very common in homes.

The cause of this dwarfism remains a mystery.

