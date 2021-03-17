The President of the Conference of the Parties participates in a symposium on gender equality in sport

Sharon Hanson

By TVMAX

3/16/2021 – 6:13 PM

Last Monday, 15 March, the President of the Conference of the Parties, Camilo Amado, participated as a speaker in a webinar entitled: “Male Alliance: Actions that men can take to promote gender equality in sport,” as part of a series of seminars. Organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the occasion of International Women’s Day and Equality Month.

The purpose of this seminar was to demonstrate good practices that sports organizations are implementing in relation to equality policies and to increase the number of women sport leaders.

More than 600 participants from around the world participated in it, who had the opportunity to interact with the exhibitors and ask questions. Additionally, she had simultaneous translation in English, Spanish and French.

The Conference of the Parties was chosen by the International Solidarity Olympic Committee to be part of this committee due to the good practices that have been implemented and the good results obtained in recent years on issues of gender equality.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to participate as a model in this forum. We can certainly verify that the work carried out in the Olympic Committee in Panama in recent years on issues of gender equality is an example of the Olympic movement, ”commented Camilo Amado.

Camilo Amado accompanied Richard B. Stephenson, founder of TrueNorth Consulting. Jan Chestof Roland, President of World Rowing (rowing) and member of the International Olympic Committee and William Blake, president of the Ugandan Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee.

The President of the Conference of the Parties said: “We consider it very important that men in leadership positions not only participate in supporting women, but we must become allies.”

(COP Press)

