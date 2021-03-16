The United States is hosting the Pre-Olympic Championships

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The US road to the Tokyo Olympics will continue at home.

The World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced that the United States will host a pre-Olympic tournament in Florida in June.

The tournament winner will be ranked fifth out of the six teams to be measured in Tokyo. Florida’s second and third places will have one last chance to qualify for the Olympics in the Tiachung match in Taiwan on June 16-20.

Four countries already have their tickets to the Olympics: host Japan, Israel, South Korea and Mexico, which advanced by leaving the United States on the ground at the WBSC Premier12 Championship in Tokyo in 2019.

Team USA leads the group on the American continent and will be part of Group A against the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua. The second group consists of Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia and Canada.

Although the MLB and Players Association did not announce agreement regarding player availability for the Olympics and Olympics, it was the former minor league players and free agents who were the champions.

