The Republican Party was ready to approve a condensed version of the infrastructure plan promoted by Joe Biden

Roy Blunt, Chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee (Greg Nash / Paul via Reuters)

Republicans opened the door on Sunday To support a scaled-down version of Joe Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure planWhich, when focusing on material business, could deliver an “easy bipartisan victory” for the President of the United States.

Biden’s US Jobs Plan – the second gigantic spending initiative in his 10 weeks in office, after the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package – It aims to modernize the country’s public works and make its energy system greener.

But the proposal announced this week faces significant hurdles in Congress, amid criticism from the Republican Party and business lobbyists They are opposed to the increase in corporate taxes that the plan aims to finance.

Roy BluntPresident of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, He called on Democrats to focus on the traditional pillars of infrastructure, “roads, bridges, ports and airports.” Biden’s broader spending projects are not to create jobs, combat climate change, and engage with a stronger China than ever before.

Blunt spoke as top management officials appeared Sunday at offers to sell his business to Americans as a key component of sustained job growth.

Joe Biden presented his ambitious infrastructure plan (Reuters / Erin Scott)

“I’ve spoken to the White House several times and said, ‘You have an easy bipartisan win here if you keep this package focused on practically the infrastructure,” said the Republican official on the network’s program. ABC “this week”.

He added that this would not prevent the government from subsequently pushing other aspects of its plan with a party vision.

The Republican senator complained that the plan includes more electric vehicle charging stations than physical improvements. “When people think about infrastructure, they think of roads, bridges, ports and airports.”As he claimed.

Blunt, a veteran member of the Senate leadership team, nonetheless displayed a more conciliatory tone than the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, Who promised a few days ago to fight Biden’s plan “at every step.”

The democratic administration often highlights polls that show this His plan is popular with ordinary Americans of all ideologies.

President Biden has argued that the infrastructure plan aims to create millions of jobs.

consultation ABC On whether it is still realistic to expect Republican support for the plan, the Minister of Transportation, Bottegg HouseHe replied: I think it may be.

“This is one moment in a lifetime,” he added, citing again an estimate that the project could create 19 million jobs.

Buttigieg said: “I don’t think that in the next 50 years we will witness another time when we have this combination of proven need, bipartisan interest, widespread impatience, and a president who is committed to that.”

Brian DeissThe director of the White House National Economic Council, for his part, pointed to the long-term benefits of the plan, bearing in mind that the United States is still 8.4 million jobs below pre-epidemic levels.

“We believe that we cannot achieve a strong job recovery this year only,” he estimated on “Fox News Sunday”, “but we can maintain it for several years. That is the goal.”

With information from Agence France-Presse

