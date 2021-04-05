They filter the personal data of more than 530 million Facebook users

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Social network The social networking site Facebook In trouble, after a revelation Purification from Data For more than 530 million users of the platform.

Last Saturday, a user on a hacking forum revealed that they were trading databases Internet They contain phone numbers, names, websites, and email addresses, among at least other sensitive information 533 million Of the people who are using the above mentioned app

Alon Gall, co-founder of Hudson Rock, which is dedicated to fighting cybercriminals, said the information Filtered It appears to be a few years old. And he indicated on his Twitter account that this database has been in circulation at least since January 2021.

The cybersecurity specialist stated that, at present, The social networking site Facebook It can’t do much for users affected by this intrusion, as the database is already available on some specialized sites.

However, he stressed that the platform can notify users so that they are prevented from potential threats.TrollingThat is, by Data theft By impersonating a real page.

In Mexico, at least 13 million Facebook users have been affected by this intrusion, while another 32 million users in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom, and 10 million in Spain have been vulnerable to the abuse.

We must remember that this is not the first time The social networking site Facebook He faces a scandal regarding inappropriate use of personal information.

In 2019, the platform recognized a vulnerability in its servers, resulting in at least 419 million data in their hands. Cyber ​​criminals. a company Mark Zuckerberg He confirmed that he fixed this bug in August of the same year.

With information from Business Insider.

