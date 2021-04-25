The Rescue in Entebbe: The story of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France plane bound for Tel Aviv

The rescue of the passengers of a plane that was seized by Palestinian terrorists and diverted to Entebbe airport, Uganda.

The movie is based on real events, On June 27, 1976, when a plane from Tel Aviv was hijacked. The terrorists demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, Using the argument that if their desires were not fulfilled, 240 passengers would pay the consequences.

The film premiered in the world during the Berlin Film Festival.

The Air France ship bound for the Israeli capital was bound for Entebbe, Uganda, Dr.One of the most shocking rescue operations in history was carried out.

Most of the film was shot inside Malta International Airport.

Brazilian filmmaker Jose Padilla He was responsible for directing this thrilling movie. Daniel Brule (Cloverfield’s paradox(The Rosamund Pike)The lost United Kingdom) They play the husband of the terrorists who commit the attack. They complete the cast Eddie Marsan (God’s Pocket SecretDenise MinocheJoint custody), Lior Ashkenazi (Foxtrot(And Nonsu Anuzi)Cinderella).

This project is the fourth evocation of events that occurred during Operation Entebbe. The top three were launched during the 1970s.

Technical information

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Directed by Jose Padilla

Supporters: Daniel Bruhl, Rosamund Pike, Zina Zenchenko and Ben Schnitzer

Available languages: English (original language) and Spanish (subtitled and dubbed)

Recommended for movie fans like Beirut s Love of Escobar

Rescue in Entebbe On amazon

Check in your country the availability date for this production stream.