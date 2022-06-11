The second sports bulletin

– – –

Basketball

BOSTON, USA, June 11 (Prinsa Latina) Backed by Stephen Curry’s offensive, the Golden State Warriors breathe again today in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Final against the Boston Celtics with the series tied in two.

The San Francisco team tied the fencing Friday by defeating Boston 107-97 with an unforgettable performance by Curry, who scored 43 points at TD Garden and returned the court advantage to the Warriors, doomed Chase Center owners.

– – –

baseball

NEW YORK, USA, June 11 (Prinsa Latina) Today the New York Yankees continue their difficult pace in Major League Baseball in the United States, already with 42 wins and 16 defeats, the best in the championship.

On the final day, New York needed 13 rounds to defeat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 with a decisive kick from Jose Treviño, who replaced catcher Kyle Higashioka.

– – –

Tennis

NOTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11 (PRINSA LATINA) Brazilian tennis player, Beatrice Haddad-Maia, the seventh seed, will play the final of the tournament in this city tomorrow, after losing her opponent, Teresa Martinkova, in the semi-finals.

Haddad Maya will have her record-breaking British Show debut against American Alison Riske, the sixth candidate, who beat Switzerland’s Victoria Golubec 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

– – –

Cycling

FOGANI, FRANCE, June 11 (PRENSA LATINA) Spanish cyclist Carlos Verona (Movistar) opened his professional victories today by winning the seventh stage of the Critérium del Dauphiné, which was played over 134.8 kilometers between Saint-Chaffrey and here.

Verona, 29, used a time of 3:53.35 hours to achieve partial success, beating Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Denmark’s Jonas Vinggaard (Jumbo-Visma) for second and third, respectively, with a time of 13 and 25 seconds.

