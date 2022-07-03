The second sports bulletin

– – –

Bolivarian Games

Valledupar, Colombia, Jul 3 (Prinsa Latina) Today’s Colombian delegation continues firmly to the top of the medal table at the 19th Bolivarian Games in Valledupar 2022 by adding 107 gold and 24 won on Saturday.

The hosts also took home 62 silver and 41 bronze for a total of 210 medals, confirming their determination to conquer the event.

– – –

Cycling

COPENHAGEN, July 3 (Prinsa Latina) Dutch rider Dylan Groenwegen won today the third stage of the Tour de France, farewell to Danish territory as Wut van Aert donned the yellow jersey.

On the fairly flat 182km road between Vejle and Sonderborg, Belgian Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) finished Belgian Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who crossed the finish line in second place in the first three stages of the 109th edition of the Grande Loeb.

– – –

baseball

Cleveland, USA, July 3 (Prinsa Latina) The New York Yankees resumed their victory in Major League Baseball in the United States and continued today as the top team of the regular season.

After two days without a victory, the New York team beat the Cleveland Guardians twice on Saturday 13-4, 6-1.

– – –

Games for people with special needs

HANOI, Jul 3 (Prince Latina) Vietnam will represent 122 athletes at the 11th Paralympic Games of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), based in Indonesia, as reported here today.

The National Sports Administration said the Vietnamese competitors will show off their skills in eight out of 14 disciplines: athletics, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo and archery.

mgt / am