The United States insults the Dominican Republic, which is the champion of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The US team described its 6-0 victory over the Dominican Republic and became the champion FIFA U-20 World Cup Concacaf is coming to an end after several weeks of playing in Honduras.

Paxten Aronson On two other occasions Tyler Wolfe, Noah Allen, Jack McGlynn and Niko Tsakiris were responsible for scoring goals for the Americans.

The United States sent hosts Honduras 3-0 on Friday night in the semi-finals, while the Dominican Republic struggled to win a penalty shootout 4-2 (2-2 in 120 minutes) over Guatemala.

If Mexico fail, the star-and-stripes team validated their preference in the pre-World Cup with conclusive results, such as a 10-0 start against St Kitts and Nevis.

And the lockdown couldn’t be better, going into the 3-0 break against Honduras to cut regulations in the second half and provide the energy needed for Sunday.

The United States, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Guatemala got a ticket to the World Cup in Indonesia.

The World Cup will be held in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11, 2023, for which the four CONCACAF teams have already qualified, as well as England, Slovakia, Israel and Italy.

After being suspended in 2021 due to the pandemic, the U-20 World Cup featuring 24 teams returns.

The United States and the Dominican Republic qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The United States has competed 14 times in men’s soccer matches at the Olympics, but has not been there in 16 years. In Sydney 2000 he had his best showing when he finished fourth.

Starting lines:

United States: Christopher Brady, Mauricio Cuevas (centre), Noah Allen, Brandan Craig, Paxton Aronson, Galen Neal, Diego Luna, Tyler Wolff, Nicholas Tsakiris, Jackson Hopkins and Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

DT: Mickey Vargas.

dominican republic: Omari Bello, Charbel Wehbe, Thomas Jongbauer, Sebastian Manion (centre), Brian Moore, Angel Montes de Oca, Anello Gomez, Devry Sandy, Jordi Alvarez, Miguel Vazquez, and Guillermo de Peña.

DT: Mariano Perez.

