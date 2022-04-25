The series that arrives on the platform in order to restore subscribers

Netflix has been losing customers in recent months, which has shocked the world, especially Wall Street. Due to the decline and in order to shift numbers for the second half of 2022, the company hopes to use a series of measures and strategies to encourage viewers to return to the streaming service.

Disney+ will launch a cheaper subscription for Show ads to viewers. After the Disney announcement, Netflix’s chief financial officer categorically denied that he could follow in his footsteps. But after he learned of the decrease in the number of subscribers, the CEO of the American company confirmed it now In a year or two Ads will be included in some of your rate plans.

While the plans are in place, Netflix has also launched a billboard for important premieres in order to get its followers back to subscribe.

Movies and series coming to Netflix:

a series

Welcome to Aden (6 May)

Stranger Things, Season 4 (May 27)

-Burgen, Season 4 (June 2 .)

– Peaky Blinders, Season 6 (June 10)

– The Umbrella Academy Season Three (June 22).

Reference image on Netflix – Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Movies

-mother’s love

-claw

-Blonde

– Tyler Rick 2

– Daggers in the back 2

Elon Musk’s theory about losing Netflix subscribers

Various hypotheses about the reasons for this complicated situation have emerged on Netflix. One of them was recently revealed by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who shared his opinion about the massive loss of subscriptions recorded by the platform.

According to the businessman, The phenomenon corresponds to the virus I wake upa term referring to fear or reticence to offend certain groups. According to Musk, this dynamic was imposed on film production.

the term I wake up It brings together movements associated with the struggle of black communities in the United States. Likewise, over time, it has also added social and human rights manifestations, such as feminism and LGTBIQ+.

Creative reservations to avoid offending social groups have lowered audiovisual production, according to Elon Musk. Specifically, the low quality of films or series has repercussions for the audience’s lack of interest, and the choice of the most practical solution: opting out of a service flow.

“Awakened Mind Virus (or Virus I wake up) make Netflix unwatchableConfirmed Musk Trail.

Elon Musk’s opinion on the virus I wake up Received many comments on Twitter. For example, user @AJDelgado13, who wrote: “You mean you don’t enjoy Vikings shows where women are the biggest/worst warrior (…); or horror movies that turn out to be commentaries on social justice; Or shows that refer “nice” to Satan (Sabrina)?

However, other netizens wondered if it was really one of the effects of the virus. I wake up Or rather the dynamics of competition, due to the increasing rise in other services of flow Like Star+, Disney+, or HBO Max.

“Ah, definitely the virus I wake up And not the other five major streaming services that have popped up over the past few years. I’m sure Disney and HBO have nothing to do with that.ZacksJerryRig, who has 747,000 followers on Twitter and is known for reviewing tech content, commented.