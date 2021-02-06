The series with Kevin Costner will have an introduction on Paramount + to tell the origins of the Dutton family

Yellowstone had not premiered in Spain until just a few days ago, but in the United States it had already been broadcast for three seasons, the last of which had the best audiences in the series so far. It is not difficult to understand that it was launched A prequel titled “Y: 1883”, we can see the same in 2021 And Paramount +.

Y: 1883 will tell the story of how Dutton family He embarks on a journey across the Great Plains to the last stronghold of untamed America. The series will retell the story of the expansion of the plague and an intense portrait of a family fleeing poverty in search of America’s promised land: Montana.

A multi-million dollar deal

The chain is the result of a new agreement that has been closed Taylor Sheridan, One of the founders of Yellowstone, with ViacomCBS, and as a result will develop an exclusive chain of the mentioned company over the next five years for $ 150 million. This number makes the director of “Wind River” one of the best-paid broadcasters on television, who was thrilled that this universe could expand.

101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios will produce “Y: 1883” for Paramount +. Chris McCarthyThe president of the second production company commented on the news of the following:

Taylor Sheridan is a visionary whose work has reinvented musical genres and amassed fans around the world. We’d love to call you home on ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment. We look forward to increasing our collaboration with him, expanding the world of Yellowstone and demonstrating Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.

During the celebration of Superbowl this coming Sunday, the first preview of the series is scheduled to be released as a public presentation, which also appeared online but was quickly withdrawn.



