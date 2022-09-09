The Succession Company and HBO are benefiting from Netflix. Why is Disney such a big disappointment?

On Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmy Awards will be presented. The 74th edition of the Awards organized by the American Television Academy will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be hosted by the comedian from Saturday Night LiveAnd the Kenan Thompson.

The party, which lasts nearly three hours, honors last year’s best small screen and It can be seen from 9:00 PM on the TNT series In the original language, and dubbed by TNT.

Just like in the 2021 part, HBO/HBO Max and Netflix are the two platforms More candidates. It topped the first list with 140 points, while Red N scored 105.

It should be noted that most of these awards were presented on September 3 and 4 at the Emmy Creative Arts. That is why, at the ceremony this Monday, where the most important prizes -118 in total- will be awarded, HBO hits 50, Netflix slips to third with 23.

Hulu, who took third place on the first list with 58 candidates, rose to the second step on Monday with 26 chances.

“Sucsession” is the most nominated series this year with 12, followed by “White Lotus”.

Most Rated Series on HBO and Netflix

Home Box Office led Emmy nominations for twenty times Thanks to the two most-nominated series: Season 3 of Succession (12 and white lotus (11) The short series that became the biggest surprise of this edition.

Three productions awarded by the Academy have already contributed their share, such as Barry (7), hacks (5) and trance (3).

HBO broke its own mark in most nominations for the network.: She had 137 in 2019. But at that time they were all channel productions, because the service didn’t exist yet. flow HBOMax.

Even though Netflix is ​​way behind HBO and with fewer nominations than last year (129), it still has a big argument to celebrate: She produced a foreign language production that will compete at the Emmys for the first time in its history.

South Korea squid gameThe Great Phenomenon of 2021 He received 7 nominations for Monday. In addition to the first prize for “Best Drama Series”You will compete in the categories of Leading, Supporting, Script, and Directing.

Netflix is ​​making history at the Emmys with “The Squid Game” in South Korea.

Netflix is ​​also betting on 6 nominations for an old acquaintance as OzarksWhich this year was its fourth and final season. Weird things It received 13 nominations, but all for Creative Arts.

Most Recommended and Another Disappointment

Behind HBO and Netflix, two services flow Better indexed in recent years by the academy, Hulu does not run in Argentina, but much of its content comes through Star+.

This catwalk hits a gala on Monday with premieres that have been very well received by critics and audiences, such as Dubisque (The fourth most-rated series this Monday with a score of 9), Only the murders in the building (6) and leakage (5).

Apple TV + is the fourth platform with the most nominations (19). The second season of Ted Lasso, the winning comedy of 2021, is the third most nominated comedy of the night, with 10 chances for a figurine. In the drama category, he puts all his chips in a sci-fi movie Danger (7).

The big disappointment for this version in terms of stations was Disney +which received 34 nominations. In 2021, he achieved 71 thanks to two series such as The Mandalorian s WandaVision. Although he swept the creative arts Emmys with the documentary The Beatles: come back (Won 5 awards), She will have no candidates in Monday’s batch.

But Disney will have representation through FXthe channel owned by multimedia that is Fifth most nominated station with a score of 8thanks to a series like Atlanta s What do we do in the shadows?.