The third sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

baseball

SANTA CLARA, CUBA, DECEMBER 21 (Prensa Latina) Central team manager Armando Ferrer showed here today his optimism about winning Cuba’s elite baseball league, which has already determined the four finalists.

I feel happy with my team's performance, especially with the stadium staff, so that we can face the playoffs with the possibility of winning the title in the end.

football

Buenos Aires, December 21 (Prensa Latina) The coach of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Scaloni, expressed his thanks today for the support of millions of people during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as this nation won its third cup in its history in tournaments of this level. .

And he wrote on his personal page on the social network Instagram, the dream of all Argentines has come true.

vote

HAVANA, DECEMBER 21 (PRENSA LATINA) Venezuelan jumper Yulimar Rojas added again a vote today in the annual poll of the Latin Press, to choose the best athletes in Latin America each year.

This time Rojas deserved the vote of VTV 8 in Venezuela, who chose her as the best athlete among women thanks to a stellar season in which she won titles at the World Athletics Championships outdoors in Eugene, USA, and indoors. The orb occurred in Belgra

struggle

New Delhi, December 21 (Prensa Latina) India will host the next Asian Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 2, 2023, the International Wrestling Federation announced.

The continental championship is being held in New Delhi for the second time in the past three years, as this capital was the venue for the match in February 2020.

