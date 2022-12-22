The third sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

baseball

SANTA CLARA, CUBA, DECEMBER 21 (Prensa Latina) Central team manager Armando Ferrer showed here today his optimism about winning Cuba’s elite baseball league, which has already determined the four finalists.

I feel happy with my team’s performance, especially with the stadium staff, so that we can face the playoffs with the possibility of winning the title in the end.” From Cuba.

football

Buenos Aires, December 21 (Prensa Latina) The coach of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Scaloni, expressed his thanks today for the support of millions of people during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as this nation won its third cup in its history in tournaments of this level. .

And he wrote on his personal page on the social network Instagram, the dream of all Argentines has come true.

vote

HAVANA, DECEMBER 21 (PRENSA LATINA) Venezuelan jumper Yulimar Rojas added again a vote today in the annual poll of the Latin Press, to choose the best athletes in Latin America each year.

This time Rojas deserved the vote of VTV 8 in Venezuela, who chose her as the best athlete among women thanks to a stellar season in which she won titles at the World Athletics Championships outdoors in Eugene, USA, and indoors. The orb occurred in Belgra

struggle

New Delhi, December 21 (Prensa Latina) India will host the next Asian Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 2, 2023, the International Wrestling Federation announced.

The continental championship is being held in New Delhi for the second time in the past three years, as this capital was the venue for the match in February 2020.

jha/arp

More Stories

Athletics: Joshua Chepetegui repeats 10,000m world champion in Oregon 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Athletics: Jakob Ingebrigtsen surprises and takes gold in the 5000m

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Despite the subtle performance, the referees marked a turning point in Qatar 2022

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Three professionals tell us how they would benefit from the government-promoted measure

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

What stadiums will be used in the 2026 World Cup?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Sevens Challenge Series: 2023 schedule

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Nomad Cruise, the ship that sails the seas with hundreds of entrepreneurs on board

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

This is what Fernando Colunga looks like in his new villain role

42 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Athletics: Joshua Chepetegui repeats 10,000m world champion in Oregon 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Download WhatsApp Plus Free: Install APK, Latest Version V22.00 January 2023 | See Features | Play DEPOR

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

What types of applicants will be exempted from the interview?

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring