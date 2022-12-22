What stadiums will be used in the 2026 World Cup?
The next World Cup will be held in 2026 and will be the first to be held in three countries at once: the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Unlike Qatar 2022, it will again take place in the middle of the year: the opening match will be played on June 8 and the final on July 3.
Mexico will host the World Cup for the third time after staging 1970 (Brazil won) and 1986 (Argentina won), the United States will do it for the second time after the 1994 World Cup (Brazil triumphs) and Canada will be the first. • Headquarters experience.
The 2026 World Cup will be special, in which you will participate for the first time in history 48 teams (12 more than those who competed between France 1998 and Qatar 2022). So far, only the three hosts have qualified and the other teams are yet to be decided.
These are the 16 stadiums for the 2026 World Cup
The United States contributes 11 stadiums:
Seattle, Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Miami and New Jersey did not host the 94 World Cup, which was held in the United States.
The three stadiums that Canada will contribute to the 2026 World Cup
The two stadiums that Canada will contribute to the 2026 World Cup
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”