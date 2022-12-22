What stadiums will be used in the 2026 World Cup?

The next World Cup will be held in 2026 and will be the first to be held in three countries at once: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Unlike Qatar 2022, it will again take place in the middle of the year: the opening match will be played on June 8 and the final on July 3.

Mexico will host the World Cup for the third time after staging 1970 (Brazil won) and 1986 (Argentina won), the United States will do it for the second time after the 1994 World Cup (Brazil triumphs) and Canada will be the first. • Headquarters experience.

The 2026 World Cup will be special, in which you will participate for the first time in history 48 teams (12 more than those who competed between France 1998 and Qatar 2022). So far, only the three hosts have qualified and the other teams are yet to be decided.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States

These are the 16 stadiums for the 2026 World Cup

The United States contributes 11 stadiums:

lumen field
Lumen Field is located in Seattle and has a capacity of 68,720 spectators.

Levi's stadium
Levi’s Stadium is located in San Francisco and has a capacity of 68,500 spectators.

Sophie's playground
SoFi Stadium is located in Los Angeles and has a capacity of 70,240 spectators.

Arrowhead Stadium
Arrowhead Stadium is located in Kansas City and has a capacity of 76,416.

at & t
AT & T Stadium is located in Dallas and has a capacity of 80,000 spectators.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in Atlanta and has a capacity of 71,000 spectators.

NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium is located in Houston and has a capacity of 72,200 spectators.

Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium is located in Boston and has a capacity of 65,878 spectators.

Lincoln Financial District
Lincoln Financial Field is located in Philadelphia and has a capacity of 69,796 spectators.

Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium is located in Miami and has a capacity of 64,767 spectators.

MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in New Jersey and has a capacity of 82,500 spectators.

Seattle, Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Miami and New Jersey did not host the 94 World Cup, which was held in the United States.

The three stadiums that Canada will contribute to the 2026 World Cup

Aztec Stadium
Estadio Azteca is located in Mexico City and has a capacity of 87,523 spectators.

Akron Stadium
Akron Stadium is located in Guadalajara and has a capacity of 48,071 spectators.

bbva stadium
BBVA Stadium is located in Monterrey and has a capacity of 53,500 spectators

The two stadiums that Canada will contribute to the 2026 World Cup

bmo domain
BMO Field is located in Toronto and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

BC place
BC Place is located in Vancouver and has a capacity of 54,500 spectators.

