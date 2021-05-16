Umbro South Africa (www.Umbro.co.za) is pleased to announce the new long-term association as the official technical sponsor of the Uganda Football Association (Umbro.co.za)Vova) For the next four years.

The federation will offer high-performance match uniforms, training and off-the-field clothing, as well as equipment for the men’s and women’s national teams. Cicava The cup holders have a double diamond with seven other African countries, increasing the brand’s sponsorship portfolio to thirty-four clubs and eight national teams across the continent.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Ugandan Football Associations and their affiliates,” says Umbro South Africa. Executive DirectorDavid Ricketts. “Umbro is passionate about support at all levels. We hope that in addition to sponsoring this federation kit, the team will become a meaningful relationship for our brand and the African football community in general.”

Speaking of partnerships, Vova “Our vision is to be the number one football nation in Africa, on and off the field,” says Evangelical President Moses Makoko. Vova We are always looking to build new partnerships with strong brands. This is why choosing Ambro is easy. “

“Umbro has a great legacy in sports, especially football. For many years now, it has been testament to their commitment and commitment to producing quality products all over the world. Fit, and we look forward to launching these tools in the new year.”

About Umbro:

Wherever football is, Ambro (www.Umbro.co.za) has been present, since 1924. We provide clothing, shoes and equipment to all players and fans of the sport, and to those who are inspired by the vibrant culture that surrounds football. We’ve partnered with great designers to create a unique, celebrated collaboration ADN Nuestra marca, que incluye a Christopher Rayburn, Henry Holland, Sweet SKTPS, Patta, Wetments y Off White.

We sponsor more than 120 clubs around the world, including teams from West Ham United and Burnley (English Premier League); Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen (Bundesliga) 1. FC N ார் rnberg (Bundesliga 2); Reims (Ligue 1); RCT Mallorca (La Liga 2); Newell’s Old Boys (Argentine Primrose Division); Santos, Crimea, Club Atlético Paranaense and Fluminense (Brazilian League); Independent Santa Fe (Colombia First); National (Uruguayan First Division); Heridiano (Costa Rica League FPD); Tokyo and Kamba Osaka (Japan J1) Seongnam FC (South Korea); Al-Ahly (Egyptian Premier League); Al Wasl (UAE Football League) and Al Sailiya (Qatar Stars League); Township Rollers (Botswana Premier League); Agra Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League); Amazulu, SuperSport United, Swallows (South African Premier League); Nkana FC, Zanaco FC and Zesco United FC (UEFA Champions League).