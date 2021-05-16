See in the USA | European Union: Atlético de Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE: Predictions, anytime, on which channel to watch Wanda Metropolitano LaLiga Santander 2021 ONLINE | Watch Albany Miami USA with Messi Free Live Streaming | Watch beIN SPORTS in USA LIVE football TODAY | United States | European Union

Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna Live on the Internet: This Saturday, the two teams will face each other in the match on LaLiga Santander 37 2021 from Medan Wanda Metropolitano. The game will be broadcast beIN Sports Fanatize In the United States. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information regarding when and how to watch this event live.

Osasuna He is ranked 11th in the table after winning the match against Cádiz 3 to 2. This is why he has no prospect of fighting for the LaLiga 2021 title because in recent dates he has won one and two defeats. And a tie.

Atletico MadridFor his part, he continues to maintain his leadership in the table and is already only two points away from being substituted by Real Madrid. DT Diego Simeone declared, “We always count on what we can produce, and tomorrow (Sunday) will not be the exception. We will focus on our games and raise our hopes for going game after game as we have been all season.”

When and what time Atletico Madrid play against Atlético de Madrid. Osasuna LIVE in the USA

Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna LIVE will be presented May 16 at 9:30 AM (PDT) / 12:30 PM (Eastern Time) in the United States and will be held at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Today: May 16

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Schedule by country Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna

US: 9:30 AM (Pacific Time) / 12:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Mexico: 11:30 am

Peru: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 am

Colombia: 11:30 am

Argentina 1:30 pm

Chile 1:30 pm

Spain 6:30 pm

Where to see Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna in the United States

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Sports

Chile: DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Deportes

Colombia: DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Play Sports

International: Facebook Live, Bet365

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Play Sports

Spain: Movistar +

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Play Sports

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Play Sports



Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna forecast in the United States of America:

Osasuna It is the ideal favorite for US bookmakers to win this game for a share equal to three times the capacity of its competitor. Also, for FanDuel, Osasuna You have more chance to equalize than to win this game.

consequences
Atletico Madrid -550
Necktie +550
Osasuna +1200

* Graphics provided by FanDuel.

