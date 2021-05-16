MLS: Chicharito Hernandez scores again in Los Angeles Galaxy win over Austin

Los Angeles, United States

Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He scored his seventh goal of the season on Saturday by winning Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 against Austin FC, First team in the North American Soccer League (MLS).

“Chicharito” missed a penalty in the first half, But he made up for it by scoring the final 2-0 in favor of the Galaxy, who are second in the Western Conference, by one point. Seattle Sounders.

In the 26th minute, Hernandez suffered a penalty when Colombian defender Johan Romana overthrew him as he entered the Austin area.

Goalkeeper Brad Stuffer has deviated a lot from the Mexican start.

The galaxy continued looking for the opposite door and won a prize in the 35th minute with a goal from American international Sebastian Lidget, who received a service from Daniel Stress from his field and shot it across the net.

After the break, Chicharito made up for a penalty error by making it 2-0 in the 77th minute. In one of his classic maneuvers, the Mexican advanced on his defender to clinch a position in the heart of Julian Araujo’s Mexican-American region.

With that goal, Hernandez scored seven goals in the first five days of the season, conceding a goal after a disappointing first year with the Galaxy.