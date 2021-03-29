The United Nations has demanded “unrestricted or unrestricted” access to Xinjiang, where the Uyghur minority is being suppressed by the Chinese regime.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (EFE)

The United Nations has started “serious negotiations” with the Chinese regime To send representatives to XinjiangThe Muslim Uyghur minority is being repressed, according to the group’s secretary general on Sunday. Antonio Guterres.

“Serious negotiations are currently underway between the Office of the High Commissioner (for Human Rights) and the Chinese authorities,” he added.The Portuguese diplomat said in an interview broadcast by Canadian Channel on Sunday CBC.

“I hope they will soon reach an agreement and that the High Commissioner for Human Rights will be able to visit China without restrictions or restrictions.”Added.

Guterres acknowledged that “China has repeatedly told me that it wants to complete this mission,” and stressed the importance of such a mission that gives the High Commissioner “unlimited access.”

The Chinese regime is believed to have at least one million Uyghurs in Xinjiang’s fields (WAR ON FEAR / YOUTUBE)



According to studies published by institutes in the United States and Australia and rejected by Beijing, There are at least a million Uyghurs held in “camps” in Xinjiang, northwest China, where some of them are subjected to “forced labor” and “sterilization.”

On Saturday, the Chinese regime announced sanctions against the United States and Canada in response to those imposed by the two countries these days because of Beijing’s treatment of the minority Uyghurs who Washington calls it “genocide.”

Guterres also said he was continuing with “concern” the fate of Canadians Michael Coffrig and Michael Spavor, who are imprisoned in China on charges of “espionage.”

Ottawa considers that these are “arbitrary arrests” in response to the arrest in Canada, at the request of the United States, of a senior executive of the Chinese giant Huawei.

“Our position is clear: In all cases of this kind, we must respect the law and the human rights of those affected.” The Secretary-General of the United Nations concluded.

According to Chinese authorities, these camps where Uyghurs are subjected to forced labor are “vocational skills education centers” (Reuters / Thomas Peter)

China In this way, he responded to the sanctions imposed on Monday, with coordination before European UnionAnd United StateAnd United kingdom And Canada Against two senior Chinese officials for their role in the crackdown on the Uighur ethnic minority.

District authorities XinjiangWhich is located in the northwest of ChinaExpressed their opposition and condemnation of the sanctions, and reiterated that the envoys of the European UnionThey always delay visits to the areaAccording to the news agency Xinhua.

In recent days, tensions have escalated between the Western bloc and the Asian giant through an exchange of sanctions and criticism between the two parties for an alleged human rights violation in the region. Xinjiang.

The United States has, on several occasions, describedGenocide“China’s actions against Uyghurs, of Turkish origin and Muslim religion, and other minorities residing in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, In the northwest China.

Uyghur demonstrators demanding the Chinese regime to end the repression during a protest in Istanbul (Reuters / Murat Sezer)

For this part, United kingdom Last Friday’s urge to Xi Jinping’s system allows the United Nations “full access to verify the truth” about what happened in Xinjiang.

“Many say that while the UK joins the international community in punishing those responsible for human rights violations, the Chinese government is punishing its critics.”The British Foreign Secretary said in a statement: Dominic Rap.

The Chinese regime has already rejected accusations of oppression or genocide against the Uyghurs. In particular, he denied the existence of concentration camps and asserted that they are vocational training facilities and the elimination of Islamic extremism and separatism.

With information from Agence France-Presse and Europa Press

