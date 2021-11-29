The United States and Spain are out of the Davis Cup

Elimination of the United States. Spain is excluded

United States captain Mardy Fish hinted at a lack of passion within the team after the Americans, 32-times Davis Cup champions, were eliminated from the tournament after a crushing loss to Italy and their fall to Colombia yesterday.

The Americans left Turin with a 0-2 score after duo Riley Opelka and Jack Sock abandoned the crucial duel when they lost 3-0 in the first set against Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Daniel Gallan, ranked 111th in the world, had tied the series 1-1 to defeat John Isner 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Croatia qualified for the quarter-finals after winning in their groups.

The British national team beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to win Group C in Innsbruck, Austria. It will face Serbia or Germany in the next stage.

Kazakhstan beat 2019 runner-up Canada 3-0 in Group B in Madrid.

Croatia beat Hungary 2-1 and won Group D and will face Italy in Turin.

The hero leaves

Russia, second in the world rankings, Daniil Medvedev, beat Spain 2-1 in a result that eliminated the defending champions and allowed Serbia to go hand in hand with Novak Djokovic as the second best team in second place. group stage.

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev defeated Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the decisive doubles match.

Russia won the first set, Spain finished second and Ecuador in the background.

On the other hand, rookie Nino Serdarusic won the Croatia card by defeating Fabian Morazan 6-4, 6-4.

Next, the duo of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic took the win by defeating Marozan and Peter Nagy 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the decisive doubles duel, after Zzombor stunned Beros Marin Cilic, the US Open champion in. 2014, 4-6, 7-5 and 6-4

Croatia won the group, Australia finished second and Hungary in the final – The Associated Press