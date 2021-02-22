The United States beat Brazil in the Shepelieves Cup

Orlando. Christine Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the American women beat Brazil 2-0 in the Shepelves Cup on Sunday.

The United States leads the Championship standings with two wins. Canada beat Argentina 1-0 in the last game on Sunday. The tournament ends on Wednesday when the United States faces Argentina (0-2) and Canada (1-1) with Brazil (1-1).

The United States, the winners of the last two World Cups, has not been defeated in 36 consecutive games in total and 52 games in a row at home.

“One of the things I learned while playing for the United States women’s national team is that you have to prepare for every match as if it was the most important game of your life,” said Brace. “This is my approach.”

The Americans have won five games in a row over Brazil and are unbeaten in their last seven matches. The team 20-0-2 against Brazil in the United States.

“I’m disappointed at the start of the game, of course. We conceded a goal. But it’s not just one goal, the way we played our attack in the first 20 minutes.” This is an area for improvement for sure. But after the second half, and the fact that we created a few chances, I’m happy about that. “

The press received a pass from Lindsay Horan and ran forward and tricked the defender before slamming into the far corner of the net. This was the tenth goal for Brys in his last 13 games for the national team, and the international goal 59.

“Lindsay played a big diagonal ball in my face, so I wasn’t in the middle, I was actually able to cut and open the corner of the goal,” Bryce said. “And that’s what I want to do. It’s my signature and my signature style, so it was great to see it go to the bottom of the grid.”

Moments later, a sliding tackle from Crystal Dunn prevented Debenha from escaping. Brazil had a good chance in the 82nd minute when Marta Debenha found her in the area, but the ball passed a long way off.

Alex Morgan made his debut with the national team since she gave birth to daughter Charlie last year. Morgan and Bryce were substituted in the 71st minute and were replaced by Rapinoe and Carly Lloyd.

Horan sent the ball in the area to Rapinoe, who scored in the 88th minute. After scoring, Rapinoe made a baby-shaking gesture in honor of teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, who had recently adopted their daughter Sloan.

“I’m so happy that we’re creating opportunities and the fact that we’re doing it in a very creative way with some good plays makes me very happy and tells me we’re headed in the right direction.” American coach Vlatko Andonovsky said. “Now, the fact that we’re not done isn’t disappointing, but it’s something that we need to address.”

Sundhag, who trained the United States between 2008 and 2012, arrived in Brazil last summer 8-2-3.

The United States beat Canada 1-0 in its first game in the Shepelves Cup on Thursday, while Brazil beat rival Argentina 4-1. Brazil is making its second overall appearance at the tournament, and it is now in its sixth year.

For the first time this year, all US players played the national anthem before the match.

“I think those on their knees collectively felt that we were kneeling to draw attention to police brutality and systemic racism,” Dunn said. “In the future, we decided that we no longer felt the need to kneel because we were doing the work behind the scenes. We are fighting systemic racism. We never felt like we were going to kneel forever. / AP