The United States negotiated with the Taliban the departure of four North American citizens from Afghanistan

The United States government was able to leave four North American citizens from Afghanistan, in an operation unprecedented since the withdrawal of military personnel was completed. This, according to Washington, was carried out in collusion with the Taliban.

After the insurgents captured Kabul on August 15, The United States and its international allies carried out a large-scale evacuation campaign that ended on August 31 with the departure of the last American army..

At that time, more than 124,000 people Leave Afghanistan via Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, including 6000 US citizens. And the exits were paralyzed until now, when the US State Department confirmed that four people had left the country by land, according to what the chain quoted a spokesman as saying. CBS News.

This source, who did not explain where these four are now, explained it The Taliban was aware of the movements and did not prevent them.

However, the insurgency would prevent the United States from removing other citizens from the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.Republican Congressman Michael McCaul told the network on Sunday. Fox News, echoing supposedly “confidential” information.

Latest matches info With Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to QatarChief of Defense Lloyd Austin. According to the Qatar News Agency qanaAnd He was received by Prince Blinken and Austin at the Presidential Palace in Doha, who “expressed their gratitude to Qatar for facilitating the evacuation of US citizens, citizens of other partner countries and Afghan civilians from Afghanistan.”“.

During the meeting, they discussed “the developments of the situation in Afghanistan” and “efforts to enhance the situation in Afghanistan.” Safety and the More In this country” in the current context, after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Also, according to qanaAnd The two US ministers conveyed a message of “thanks and appreciation” from President Joe Biden to the emir for “supporting the peace process in Afghanistan” and “hosting negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.”.

Blinken and Austin also highlighted “strong connection between the two countries and the diplomatic role of the State of Qatar, which contributes to preserving Safety and the regional peace and international.”

According to the US State Department More than 55,000 Afghan evacuees have been sent to Qatar, which serves as a stopover before continuing your journey to the United States.

To do this, Blinken will later travel to Ramstein Air Force Base, in GermanyAustin will visit many Arab Gulf countries such as the two seasAnd Kuwait And The Arabian Peninsula Saudi

