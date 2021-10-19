The unusual reaction of Cesar Luis Menotti when he met Jorge Campos

Cesar Luis Menotti chose Mexico goalkeeper Jorge Campos during his year as national strategist (Images: EFE/Cuartoscuro)

One of the most famous personalities in the history of Mexican football Jorge Campos, a former Aztec goalkeeper and a benchmark for the national team around the world for his own style of play, as he was one of the few footballers able to perform exceptionally in two positions: Goalkeeper and striker.

This ability has earned him several international awards and he is today one of the most popular commentators on Mexican television, so anecdotes about his name tend to have a huge media impact.

One of the last revolves around everlasting The Argentinean coach Cesar Luis Menotti, the world champion strategist in 1978 at the helm of the Albiceleste team, who came to the bench mexican national team In 1991 to mitigate Manuel Lapuente.

Cesar Luis Menotti has been coach of the Mexican national team for just over a year, a phase in which he coincided with Jorge Campos (Photo: EFE/Sebastian Meresman)

The story was about that day Minute he met Jorge Campos On the playing field, since I recently landed in Mexico, meaty He started by meeting the next Mukhtar, so one of his first visits took place in blue stadium to see Cruz Azul vs Pumas accompanied by a colleague, Roberto Saporettiwho revealed the story.

“With The thin Minute Our famous anecdote. He recently arrived in Mexico and wanted to see players, so I told him, “Are you going to keep pulling the bilge until he’s past the midfield?” And he says yes, and then I replied, “I have a goalkeeper recommending you,” he said. tasting In an interview with Liga MX South America, before the official presentation of the number Brody.

“We went to Estadio Azul and I told him: ‘Campos, the goalkeeper of Pumas, is the perfect goalkeeper for you,’ so when the players come out, he was the last to leave. Campitos. when meaty Seeing him young, in long pants and a multi-colored shirt, he turned to me and said: “Frog, have you gone mad? Is this Petizo going to be the goalkeeper of the Mexican national team?”“

Jorge Campos was the goalkeeper for the Mexico national team in the 1990s, when he gained respect around the world (Photo: ALLSPORT/David Leah)

According to the story revealed Roberto SaporettiMinotti didn’t expect fitness Jorge Campos And much less when he was a national goalkeeper, so he confined himself to asking them to wait until the end of the game to express his opinion.

“You skinny one, do one thing, you’re smart, watch the match and then we’ll talk,” he commented. tasting a Minute Before starting the game, as the skill everlasting It has already been proven in Mexican football and it was only a matter of time before it impresses the new coach of the national team.

“I remember as if yesterday (…) he said to me: ‘Oh no, that’s daring,’ but he also cut off, thin, the angles will see how he comes out,” Roberto revealed a reaction Cesar Luis Menotti Watch the Campos play.

Roberto Saporetti was a coach in Mexico for 12 years and led Cesar Luis Menotti in his early days in Mexico City (Matías Baglietto/INFOBAE)

Roberto Saporetti He managed 12 years in Mexico at clubs such as Atlante, Pumas, Necaxa and Puebla, among others, so his presence side by side with his compatriot Minute It was essential for the new coach to meet some Mexican players, including the legendary Jorge Campos.

“When he saw him, he had already decided to include him in the national team, obviously not because of what I told him, but because of what he looked at. He realized that he was facing a player with tremendous personality.” Toad In the interview given to The media in South America who follows closely Mexican League.

finally meaty Minute He was just over a year in charge of tricolorBecause even though he signed for two years with Mexican Football Federation, he submitted his resignation after the departure of the managers who led him to Aztec football, so he remained unchallenged America’s Cup 1993 nor the project towards the World Cup United States 1994.

