The victory of Eduardo “Zordetto” Ramirez in the United States

New York.- Sinaloa, Los Mochis native, faced Puerto Rican Luis Melendez, as Sinaloa knocked out victorious who is this fighting Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

The rulers gave the Sinaloan victory in a battle in which both fighters were equal.

Sinaloan closed in hard in his final rounds to score a remarkable win in 10 rounds at super featherweight.

The distance promised him one and he achieved it in a close fight against Puerto Rico, which the judges determined as follows:

Bernard Bruni saw 96-94 and John Butorage 98-92, both for Mochitensi, while John McKay scored 95-95.

The score at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the world’s highest ranked featherweight division champion, Eduardo Ramirez, 29, has improved his career record to 27 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws with 12 knockouts.

In the closing seconds of the 10th round, Ohomian was on the verge of ousting Miami-based Puerto Rico.

Boxers numbers:

Luis Melendez, 24, lowered his mark to 17 wins and two losses with 13 drugged.

Eduardo Ramirez, of Kochul Gym in Los Mochis promoted by Sampson Boxing, has confirmed himself to this great billboard as a serious candidate to fight for the Super Featherweight title.

