Ecuador defies FIFA by recalling Byron Castillo again

DT Ecuadorean, Gustavo Alvaro, this Saturday for a series of friendly matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, called up 26 players, including defender Byron Castillo, who was accused by the Chilean federation of false citizenship.

The “trio” will face Nigeria next Thursday and Mexico on Sunday. The Ecuadoreans conclude this episode in the United States with a duel against Cape Verde on June 11th.

For empty matches, Alvaro Castillo was included in the defense zone. The player is at the center of controversy after the Chilean Football Association filed a complaint with FIFA against its Ecuadorean counterpart for falsifying Castillo’s age and nationality.

Byron Castillo faces Argentina in a qualifying match on March 29 Photo: Agence France-Presse

Ecuador denies the accusation and asserts that the Barcelona defender has “all the required national documents”. In this case, FIFA has opened disciplinary action over potential non-compliance. If you accept the complaint, The Andean team could lose points from the matches played by Castillo in the South American qualifiers.

The winger, who plays for Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, defended in eight matches against Ecuador, scoring 14 points. The winger played for Ecuador in draws against Argentina (1-1) and Chile (0-0), In victories against Venezuela (1-0), Chile (2-0), Bolivia (3-0) and Paraguay (2-0), and in defeats against Guarani (3-1) and Uruguay (1-0).

And in the event of losing the points achieved in these matches, Ecuador, which finished the qualifiers in the direct qualifying positions with 26 points, will be relegated to the last step, 12 units behind Venezuela, which is a complete disaster for football in the neighboring country.

Alvaro does not think about penalties

In addition to Castillo, new midfielder Alexandre Alvarado and striker Leonardo Campana are on the Argentine strategist’s payroll, returning to the national team after a long spell. To defend the goal, the experienced Alexandre Dominguez will be from Deportes Tolima, the Argentine nationalized Ecuadorean Hernan Galendez and the young Moises Ramirez.

The list includes a large part of the players who enabled Ecuador to qualify for the World Cup finals for the fourth time, after it ranked fourth in the South American qualifiers. In attack, Alvaro – leading a national team for the first time – gave confidence once again to the Inner Valencia Legion, who will be accompanied by Michael Estrada and Djurkafe Risco.

Far from being concerned about a possible penalty being investigated by FIFA, Ecuador thinks only of the disagreement between the friendly matches and preparing for the debut on November 21, 2022 against Qatarthe host country, is in the tough group A they share with Senegal and the Netherlands.

The payroll consists of:

shooters: Alexandre Dominguez (Tolima, Colombia), Hernán Galendez (Universidad de Chile, Chile) and Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

Defenses: Robert Arboleda (São Paulo, Brazil), Xavier Arriaga (Seattle Sounders, USA), Byron Castillo (Barcelona), Pervis Estupinian (Villarreal, Spain), Piero Hincape (Bayer 04, Germany), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles, USA) USA), Jackson Borroso (Troys, France), Angelo Preciado (KRC Genk, Belgium) and Felix Torres (Santos Laguna, Mexico)

decor: Alexander Alvarado (Keto League), Dixon Arroyo (Emelek), Moises Caicedo (Brighton, England), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles, USA), Alain Franco (Charlotte, USA), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca, Mexico), Angel Mina (club) Lyon, Mexico), Jeremy Mendes (Orlando, USA), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid, Spain) and Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton, England)

Attackers: Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami, USA), Michael Estrada (DC United, USA), Djurkayev Risko (Newell’s Old Boys, Argentina) and Ener Valencia (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

*With information from Agence France-Presse