The worst floods in a century in Zhengzhou, China, killed at least 12 people

At least 12 people died as a result of heavy rains and floods in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local authorities, citing Xinhua, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe places.

The local newspaper “The Paper” added that in addition to this, 5 people were taken to the hospital due to the floods.

Since Tuesday, the emergency level for meteorological disasters has reached its maximum in Zhengzhou, due to torrential rains that are expected to continue until tonight, Wednesday.

The source indicated that the accumulated level of rainwater between 6:00 pm local time on Tuesday and midnight local time (10:00 am and 4:00 pm GMT on Tuesday, respectively) amounted to 449 mm.

In the past 24 hours, 457.5 mm left in Zhengzhou, a record.

“This rain is seen once every hundred years. The situation is grim,” the Zhengzhou Flood Control Center said on Tuesday.

Videos circulating on social networks show waterlogged streets, river-like roads, and even subway cars with passengers inside with more than one and a half meters of water.

And the new China News Agency (Xinhua) stated that the rains left many residential buildings without tap water or electricity, in addition to canceling hundreds of flights, bus lines and trains.

For its part, Henan Province set the emergency level at 2 (the maximum is 1, out of a scale of 4), and warned that the rains caused the water level to rise rapidly in the dam, so all residents from the agglomerations at the bottom of the river were evacuated.

With information from EFE.

