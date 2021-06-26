There are more than 600 bodies in a school of indigenous children

On Canada Indigenous group leaders said investigators found more than 600 unidentified graves, in a place where a boarding school used to be Aboriginal childrenThis discovery is added to the report of 215 bodies found in Another school.

The bodies were found at Marieval Indian Boarding School, where the Cowessess Indian Nation is now located, about 135 kilometers east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan. The boarding school was in operation from 1899 to 1997.

“The search was carried out by an underground penetrating radar, which resulted in 751” hits, “which means that there are at least 600 bodies buried in the area,” said Kozes chief, Cadmus Delorm. The radar operators said their results had a 10% margin of error.

“We want to make sure when we tell our story that we don’t exaggerate the numbers,” Delorme said. “I mean over 600, just to be safe.” He explained that the research is ongoing and that a specialized team will assess the radar strikes and verify the numbers in the coming weeks.

The head of the koises also said the graves had tombstones, but that the Catholic Church that runs the school had removed them.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said Canada Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply saddened” by the latest discovery. “My heart breaks for the Indian nation of Cowessess after the discovery of Indian children buried in the former Marieval boarding school,” Trudeau noted. “We will tell the truth about these grievances,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has indicated that the entire province is in mourning over the discovery of the graves.

Archbishop of Regina Don Boleyn wrote and published a paper Addressed to the Indian Nation Cowessess on the Diocese’s website.

Archbishop Pauline wrote: “The news is overwhelming and I can only imagine the pain and waves of emotion you and your people are feeling at this time.”

“I know apologies seem like a very small step as the weight of the suffering of the past unfolds, but I offer this apology once again, and I promise to do everything in our power to turn this apology into important concrete actions, such as helping to access information that will help provide names and information about who He was buried in those unknown graves.”