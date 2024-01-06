These are the vegetables that can be planted in January. Take advantage of the cold weather for your garden

despite of January It's usually a relatively quiet month for Green spotthere are many Crops Which can take advantage of the cold climate of season It develops perfectly during this month. And I will also tell you Care necessary for this growth vegetables In your orchard or garden. Read on to find out what it is.

Boiling

Crops like Boiling They can be grown in grow beds or in pots and require height moisture To develop properly, but avoid waterlogging SubstratumBecause it can easily cause the plant to rot. Make sure you have a good one drainage system In the substrate where you plan to plant it.

spinach

the spinach She is another Green leafy vegetables Which can grow perfectly if planted in it January. Watering should be frequent, however Substratum It should not be excessively wet to avoid problems Waterlogging. Provides enough sunlight for plants For healthy growth. Consider using a drip irrigation system to maintain optimal humidity levels.

onion

the onion They are essential on this list. We are vegetables It is quite resistant, so you will not have any problems growing it during the first month of the year. Make sure the substrate is deep enough for good growth Provide water periodically, avoiding waterlogging Thrives For a good harvest.

You can start planting your onions in January. Photo: Pixels/Michael Burroughs

Beet roots

last cropped Which you can start taking care of January Is it Beet roots. You need these vegetables The soil is loose To achieve good volume and should be avoided Waterlogging. Although it is generally cultivated Autumn and springhe winter It may be a good time to plant it, especially in the areas where it is located Temperatures Not too low.