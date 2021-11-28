These military uniforms with programmable fibers can store and transmit data | Technique

Perhaps akin to a science fiction movie from the end of the last century, now the US military is developing Programmable fibers capable of recording, storing, and transmitting data from military uniforms.

This programmable fiber was born from a collaboration Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the US military, this Fiber with digital capabilities It can detect, store and analyze any activity and can be easily sewed onto clothing.

So MIT researchers They have developed This new fiber by placing hundreds of micro-digital silicon wafers into a primary form produces polymer fibres.

So they created fibers with a continuous electrical connection between the various chips over a length of tens of meters. It is a thin, flexible fiber that can be passed through a sewn needle Or even wash it at least 10 times without breaking.

Digital fibers can also store information However they claim they were able to write, store, and read information on the fiber, including a 767KB full-color movie file and even a 0.48MB music file.

The point is that these files can be stored in the fiber memory for up to two months without requiring any power.

On the other hand this fiber also It contains an intelligent neural network Capable of collecting data from the body of the person wearing the corresponding garment.

And as if that weren’t enough, these fibers are capable of feeding AI applications including those inside the fiber’s memory, a neural network consisting of 1,650 connections.

When used in people, The fiber can accurately identify 96% of the activity that the person wearing the garment is engaged in.

In principle, the US Army wants to use these programmable fibers to detect and alert soldiers in real time about a change in health such as respiratory deterioration or an irregular heart rate. This smart cloth can also provide data on the toxins soldiers are exposed to on the battlefield.