These would be the characteristics of the most boring person in the world, according to science

Perhaps you have previously envied someone else’s pace of life, stopped making entertainment plans due to work issues or were unable to attend a dinner with friends.

You probably realize that before you make a lot more plans than now, and you think that as you get older, you become boring person. Sometimes, you’ve been able to think that your work doesn’t carry the emotions that other people feel.

Well, science has recently responded to these concerns, and it tracks Profile personly What a boring person can be.

Specifically, research published in the journal personality and social psychologyhas indicated that The most boring person in the world It would be as follows: a religious worker devoted to data analysis, loves to watch TV and lives in a city.

These are the most boring jobs

To reach these conclusions, experts from the University of Essex in the UK examined more than 500 people in five different trials.

During the analysis, researchers concluded that the most boring jobs in the world Data analysis, accounting, cleaning and banking.

On its part, the study also found that Religion, watching TV, watching birds and smoking They are some of the more boring hobbies that a lot of people have in common.

Likewise, the study tracked personality profiles: The most bored people are those who flee large settlements to live in them. Smaller cities and towns.

In short, the results showed that being considered boring can convey less competence and less personal warmth.

People who are bored are more likely to be rejected

Research highlights that even the most boring can be It was rejected and avoided by others, partly because of their preconceptions.

According to Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg, an expert in the Department of Psychology at this British university, “Studying boredom is really very interesting and has many real-life implications.”

So this practitioner set out to explore the perceived stigma of boredom and how it can affect perceptions, really discovering “how persuasive and impact perceptions of boredom can be.”

Although most perceptions of boredom can change, people will not take the time to talk to people who have boring jobs or leisure activities, because they will avoid them more easily.

In this way, Van Tilburg makes it clear that these people “Don’t get a chance to prove That people are wrong and break these negative stereotypes.

Therefore, when people end up avoiding them, “boring” people are more at risk of falling into social ostracism For a greater experience Loneliness. All this has a really negative impact on the lives of these people.

In addition, people who are perceived as boring “may be at greater risk of harm, addiction, and mental health problems.”

The study concluded that these people are very valuable and have a lot of power in society, so It shouldn’t be stereotyped like boring.





