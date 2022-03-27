Oscar 2022: Why Best Picture ‘Dune’ Will Be A Huge Sci-Fi Film

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are approaching, and 10 films are vying for the Best Picture award tonight. Among them are the famous science fiction film Denis Villeneuve, Dune. And if the movie really wins in this category, it would be a huge achievement for the genre.

Genre films have a history of disdain at the Oscars

▶»src =» https://www.youtube.com/embed/fHNc_43zXEY?feature=oembed »frameboard =» 0 ″ allow = » accelerometer; Self-reproducing clipboard writing. gyroscope encoded modes; Picture in picture »allowfullscreen>

It’s no secret that genre films have a long history of ignoring prestigious awards. A surprisingly small number of science fiction and fantasy films have been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Winning this award proved to be a challenge, even for those who find themselves in contention. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King It was the first fictional film to receive this award in 2004.

2017 movie water shape It also managed to get Best Picture at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. But as GoldDerby points out, there has been some debate over whether it falls into the category of fantasy or science fiction. Many feel that it is a mixture of genres, which means that the sci-fi movie never went home as the best picture.

Dune It could change that if it wins Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards. Doing so would be a huge achievement for the movie itself, as well as the genre as a whole.

Why winning “Dunes” for Best Film is so important

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in “Dune” | Warner Bros. Entertainment/Schiabella James

Despite all the great sci-fi movies that have come out over the years, IGN notes that only 13 have received a Best Picture nomination, and that includes Dune. Some of the lovable movies found while jogging include star Warssymbol picture, And the ET alien. However, none of them won in this category.

With that in mind, Dune He has a chance to take a huge step forward in the field of science fiction. If Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation wins in 2022, it will go down in history at the Academy Awards. This type may help to gain more recognition in the future.

Although genre projects in general have been taken more seriously in recent years, the sci-fi film still needs to go from best picture nominee to best picture award winner. Until this is done, old prejudices will continue to rule.

and Dune Winning the Best Picture award can be a turning point, opening the door for similar films to get the praise they deserve. This could lead to more science fiction films being nominated in other major categories. Additionally, studios may be looking forward to more science fiction projects as a result.

Really, it all comes down to yes or no Dune Actually takes home the gold this year.

Could Dune Take Home Best Picture at the Oscars?

▶»src =» https://www.youtube.com/embed/8g18jFHCLXk?feature=oembed »Frameborder =»0″allow=»accelerometer; Self-reproducing clipboard writing. gyroscope encoded modes; Picture in picture »allowfullscreen>

like that Dune Does it stand a chance of winning Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars? With 10 nominees in this category, the film has strong competition. And it is far from the only impressive project on the list.

With that in mind, Dune It has been hailed by critics and audiences alike as a cinematic masterpiece. It has already seen much more appreciation than many other films in this genre. It certainly deserves the best picture.

Plus, more and more projects are making award history in recent years, at the Oscars and beyond. It seems that Dune It can join the list of leading films.

ABC’s 94th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast on March 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Did ‘Lord of the Rings’ films win any Oscars?