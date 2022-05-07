they catch dozens of sharks that swim off the coast of Florida; The authorities are asking for caution: video

Terrifying images spread this week showing hundreds of sharks congregating off the coast of Tampa, prompting authorities to warn beachgoers to be careful.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, north of Tampa, posted a video on Facebook showing aerial footage of sharks flying near a sandbar on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Spending a day on the water is a fun way to beat the Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers above and below the water,” the agency wrote in the post.

The agency did not specify what type of sharks appear in the photos, but they are believed to be black-headed sharks, which can reach 1.8 meters (6.5 feet) in length.

In light of this fact, the authorities have issued some suggestions for avid swimmers, among them being careful of their surroundings, developing swimming skills, entering the water with a friend and not leaving children alone.

It should be noted that shark attacks are continuing in Florida. Just last month, two people were bitten in Palm Beach County. And about two weeks ago, another person was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys.