They confirmed that Matias Almeida will resign from San Jose Earthquakes

The The American press confirmed that Argentine coach Matias Almeida will resign from the San Jose Earthquakes seat.a staff he worked for for three years after passing the Mexican League.

journalist Tom Bogertwho covers b Precision Major League Soccer announced on its Twitter account that an amicable agreement is being sought between the two parties to end their relationship.

BREAKING: San Jose Earthquakes and coach Matias Almeida are set on separate routes, according to sources. Ownership and training of staff working toward an agreement moving forward, cordial discussions. pic.twitter.com/mjU5T2YdV4 – Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 17 2022

If it is specified, Almeida’s name will immediately appear on the Chilean team’s radar, after its failed arrival in January 2021before assuming office by Martín Lasarte, who has now vacated the position again.

In any case, In Mexico, they are very excited about a possible return to Guadalajara, the club with which they have made a very successful move ahead of Major League Soccer.and won five titles, including the domestic championship and the CONCACAF Champions League.













